Financial assistent
2024-06-07
Job description
Are you looking for your next challenge in your career? We are now looking for talents with a few years experience of accounts payable within an international company ready to develop together with us and our client. We are looking for you with a strong drive ready to excel together with us. If you recognize yourself please don't hesitate to apply for the assignment today!
Responsibilities
• Work with large workflows and manage accounts payable
• Analyze and work with reconciliations linked to accounts payable
• Manage outgoing payments
• Proactively work with process improvements and proposals
• Build relationships both internally and externally
This is a consulting assignment, where you will be hired by Randstad. Start date for the assignment is as soon as possible. Apply today as the position may be filled before the application period expires.
Qualifications
• Bachelor and master in economics or similar
• Knowledge of SAP preferable SAP S/4 HANA
• Knowledge of the Office Package
• Very good knowledge in Swedish and English (spoken and written)
Furthermore it 's great if you have experience from working within an international environment in a larger finance department and are used to large workflows. If you speak several languages, it 's something that is highly valued.
In order to succeed in this role, it's important to lead yourself, prioritize and meet tight deadlines. Other qualities that are highly valued is to be a driven person, have analytical skills, to take responsibility over your work and not being afraid to challenge existing structures. If you can easily adapt to changes while being service-oriented and flexible, you will thrive in this role.
As a consultant at Randstad, you not only get a competitive salary, generous benefits and collectively agreed terms. You also get free access to our extensive range of skills development courses in systems, languages and economics. Such as financial statements, SAP, IFRS, consolidated accounts and many more. For those of you who are senior specialists who want to develop your personal skills, there is the opportunity to join our soft skills program. For us, it is important that all skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
