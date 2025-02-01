Finance Trainee - Business Controller at Surveillance
2025-02-01
Are you a recent graduate in finance or business economics, or a few years into your career, and eager to take on an exciting first rotation-year at Saab? Are you interested in financial markets, value creation and the opportunities in digital transformation? If so, this might be the perfect opportunity for you!
Your role
At Saab, we now offer a great opportunity to grow and develop within our teams. As a Finance Trainee, you will experience Saab from multiple perspectives during an exciting and dynamic year. You will have a primary position in one of our five Business Areas, where you will develop deep expertise and specialize, while also gaining insights into the broader organization and our other business areas.
The program includes rotations across multiple Saab sites, including one site visit abroad, as well as a team project together with your fellow finance trainees. Throughout the year, you will build a strong professional network and develop a comprehensive understanding of Saab-laying the foundation for a rewarding and successful career with us.
We are looking for a Business Controller with great analytical and communicative skills. You will be working in teams as well as working independently. As Business Controller, you are responsible to deliver an overview of financial follow-ups together with analyzing and preparing forecasts. You will work in close cooperation with other controllers in the Finance function and actively participate and contribute to improvements and progress in processes, systems and control. You will also be a proactive support to the managers in the organization by inform and train the organization on financial policies and procedures.
Your profile
We believe you possess strong business acumen and strategic awareness, complemented by a relevant academic degree and some experience in financial planning, analysis, budgeting, and reporting.
We are seeking a candidate who values honesty, integrity, and fairness. You have strong analytical and problem-solving skills and a solution-oriented approach. Effective communication, both verbally and in writing, in English and Swedish is essential for this role. Building strong relationships within and across functions is also crucial. Above all, your proactive and positive attitude will be key to your success.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
