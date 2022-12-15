Finance & Office Assistant 50%
2022-12-15
Who we are
BioLamina AB is a Swedish based Biotech company that originates from scientific innovations at Karolinska Institute. Our main products are recombinant laminins, human proteins that are being used to maintain and expand pluripotent stem cells and other primary cell types and for subsequent differentiation into different specialized cell types. BioLamina is revolutionizing cell culture and our products are being used by researchers to develop cellular therapies, building on the era of regenerative medicine. Founded in 2009, BioLamina has grown organically and today we are today 46 employees who develop, produce, market, and sell cell culture research reagents to academic and industrial scientists globally.
For more information, please see: http://www.biolamina.com
Your role
• Maintain inventory of office supplies and own re-ordering processes.
• Ensure a clean and tidy office environment (overseeing the cleaner) in all our premises.
• Manage social calendar including celebration of staff birthdays and other special occasions.
• Help organize specific meetings inside and outside of the office.
• Provide ad hoc administrative support as needed to staff, including premises tags (in a system)
• Manage outgoing and incoming mail etc.
• Finance administration such as scanning of invoices, follow up with customers on receivables, addresses and much more.
Requirements
You are a service-oriented and independent person who has a good ability to prioritize and organize their work. To succeed in the role, we believe that you are communicative, unpretentious and have an eye for detail. You spread joy in the office with your positive energy and come up with your own initiatives and are proactive in your thinking. Not afraid of chipping in where there could be some heavy lifting involved.
• To succeed in this, role you must have a can-do attitude and be interested in running a "business as a whole". We expect you to be curious, proactive by nature and willing to learn independently.
• Excellent computer skills and advanced knowledge within Office package (Excel, Teams, Word, PowerPoint etc.)
• Experience from structuring and adding efficiency.
• Excellent written and spoken communication in Swedish and English.
Bonus
• Experience from finance administration handling
Starting date and duration
Expected starting date: As soon as possible and until further notice (with a probationary period)
Location
The office is in central Sundbyberg, Stockholm, with good communications through public transportation (SL), e.g., through subway, light railway, bus and commuter trains. There are also indoor parking opportunities available.
Working at BioLamina
You'll be working with colleagues who are dedicated and high performing. We believe our products can change the world and we have high ambitions to do so. All employees are important and every employee counts. BioLamina is a learning organization, and we do this from each other and from the outside. We value our employees, and we are committed to ensuring that the work environment is pleasant, sustainable, and safe. BioLamina is an ISO-certified company, we provide quality products and take pride in the quality in everything we do.
BioLamina is a member of IKEM - Innovation and Chemical Industries in Sweden. IKEM has collective agreements with relevant trade unions of the sector, and as a member, Biolamina is part of the collective agreement. Employment with us includes a beneficial pension policy and generous wellness allowance. There is insurance for sickness, in case of loss of income, counseling and call support, rehabilitation as well as life and accident insurance.
We proud ourselves in providing an equal workspace making sure people are given equal opportunities, equal pay, and are well accepted for their differences. We embrace diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our business.
Application
Submit your application before 31st of December 2022 to career@biolamina.com
, and please include the line "Finance & Office Assistant" in the e-mail subject line. We will have an ongoing selection process so send in your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position, please contact HR & Payroll Coordinator, alex.jarjes@biolamina.com Så ansöker du
