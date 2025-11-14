Finance Manager FP&A, Bioprocess Operations
2025-11-14
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We are looking for a Finance Manager FP&A, Bioprocess Operations, to support analytics, forecasting and reporting to Bioprocess Finance leaders and CFO.
The individual, as a member of the Bioprocess Finance team, will play a key role in the continuous improvement of our financial processes and is expected to embrace contemporary digital finance capabilities.
What you will do:
Lead consolidation of Bioprocess site performance; act as a challenging function
Support monthly forecasting and annual budget process by coordinating across multiple site controllers and other stakeholders
Lead monthly closing process across Bioprocess sites including pacing of financial performance
Analyze operational performance metrics, and provide timely insights to support decision-making and productivity initiatives
Drive improvement initiatives to support site controllers and the broader finance organization
Act as the key Bioprocess operations lead for broader Finance initiatives such as Kaizen, SOX, and IT-Finance and reporting enhancements
Who you are:
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or Business Administration.
Several years of financial work experience, including developing forecasts & operating plans and leading business / finance reviews.
Successfully led cross-functional projects/process improvement within operations/finance function; able to quickly grasp new ideas
Demonstrated competencies including problem solving, critical thinking and leadership skills with the ability to build partnership and influence decision making.
Solid PC skills: experience with financial systems/applications (i.e.: Oracle, SAP, OneStream, Qlik or other BI tool, etc.), strong Excel skills in data compilation and aggregation (i.e. pivot tables, VLookup, and Macros)
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
