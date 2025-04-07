Finance Manager
Saab AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Linköping Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Linköping
2025-04-07
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
We are looking for a Production Controller with analytical, operational and communication skills. Your key responsibilities as the Production Controller will be to proactively manage all financial parts at the Fighter Production Department, as well as focusing on the performance of the operations. It includes being the co-pilot to the Head of Fighter Production in all financial matters within the organization, active member in the Fighter Production Management Team, create an understanding and acceptance of financial control and to set up a steering model that drives performance and cost effectiveness. Also, leading the controllers in planning, follow up, analyzing and reporting the financials within the Fighter Production department.
As a member of Aeronautics Finance Management Team, you will work in close corporation with BA Finance functions and with the other Business Unit Controllers in the Business Area and be involved in financial strategy, continuous improvement of comprehensive finance procedures and ways of working in accordance with legal requirements and overall Saab Group Finance Manual. Also, for developing methods for planning, control and reporting.
The responsibilities for this role include
* Financial planning, budget, forecast and reporting
* Support and initiate cost efficiency activities
* Responsible for EAC calculations and forecast for production programs
* Manage a team of 4 to 5 project controllers
* Financial issues concerning storage handling, material liquidation, obsolescence and manufacturing orders
* Responsible for post calculation
* Expert knowledge of production related financial systems such as ERP
* Responsible for educating Fighter Production organization in financial issues
* Supervise investment proposals
* Provide energy and create commitment within the group, where cooperation and communication are key words
You will report to head of Fighter Production but also have a reporting line to the Business Area CFO of Aeronautics, as a line manager.
Your profile
To be successful in this position it is important to be business driven, with the ability to both plans, monitor and analyze the financial and commercial aspects of large and complex production programs. We are looking for an analytical doer with a performance driven mindset. You have an interest in working with the whole Fighter Production organization. You work in a systematic, visionary manner towards set targets, and your ability to change when needed is high. You are costumer oriented in your approach and are comfortable in English as working language.
Required Skills
* You are a graduate from a Business School/University with several years of experience from production environment
* You are communicative and enjoys coaching and developing team members and colleagues through participation and engagement
* You are analytical and have pedagogical ability to understand and explain financial conditions
Experience as a manager including personnel responsibility is an advantage, as well as knowledge of production, planning and logistics.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive trouble shooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_33527". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9269323