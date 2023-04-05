Finance Director

Astara Ital Sweden AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-04-05


Main tasks:

• Coordinating financial planning and strategy, providing strategic recommendations to the Brand Director and members of the local leadership team
• Managing the processes for financial forecasting and budgets, month/year-end closing and overseeing the preparation of all financial and logistics reporting
• Developing and implementing accounting and financial policies according to the Group guidelines
• Preparing forecasts and financial plans
• Managing internal controls
• Coordinating relationships with a range of internal and external stakeholders including the senior management team, the board, external partners and vendors
• Establishing and overseeing major contracts
• Advising on long-term business and driving the financial planning (investments, cash flow, etc.)
• Ensuring compliance with financial & tax regulations.
• Lead and support your team


You are the person we are looking for if you have
• 5+ years experience from senior finance management role.
• Experience from the car industry is a merit.
• 5+ years experience from leading a team.
• Master's degree from Accounting, Finance or Economics.
• Fluent and English and Swedish (spoken & written)
• Proficient with MS Office including Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.
• SAP, Salesforce and Power BI knowledge.
• Highly skilled in Excel with excellent numerical and analytical skills

As a person you are
• Structured and analytical, with excellent understanding of numeric information and attention to details
• Cooperative and willing to contribute to the success of the entire organization
• Great leader

Astara Ital Sweden is a part of Astara group. We import car brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat and Fiat Professionals.
Read more at www.astara.com

