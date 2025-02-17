Finance Business Intelligence Manager at Arjo
Cabeza Rekrytering och Konsulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-02-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cabeza Rekrytering och Konsulting AB i Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Finance Business Intelligence Manager - Shape the Future of Data-Driven Finance at Arjo
Are you enthusiastic about using data to drive business impact? Do you thrive in complex, global environments where you can transform how Finance uses Business Intelligence? Arjo is on a journey to elevate its BI capabilities, and we're looking for a Finance BI Manager to take the lead.
Your Mission
As Finance Business Intelligence Manager, you will be the central BI expert within Group Finance. You will ensure high-quality, user-friendly BI solutions across our global markets. You will also bridge Finance, IT, and local market teams, driving alignment, standardization, and innovation.
This is a role where you will:
Optimize Finance BI solutions across HQ and markets.
Drive cross-market collaboration, ensuring coordination between Finance, IT, and local teams.
Lead the newly established Business Intelligence Competence Center, shaping Arjo's BI future.
Improve data quality and usability, ensuring our teams have access to actionable insights.
Act as a thought leader, educating stakeholders on the best ways to leverage BI tools.
Identify improvement opportunities and serve as a strategic partner to IT and Finance.
Oversee and lead BI projects rather than hands-on Power BI development - while you won't be building or coding in Power BI yourself, you'll need a strong understanding of the tool to manage projects and communicate requirements to developers effectively.
Bring 5+ years of relevant experience in BI and analytics
Who you are
We are looking for a self-driven, analytical, and communicative BI expert who can navigate between technical complexity and business needs. You bring a proactive mindset, a strong sense of ownership, and the ability to influence and educate stakeholders at all levels.
Your background
Solid experience in BI & analytics, either from an IT/technical or Finance/business perspective.
Deep knowledge of Microsoft Power BI or equivalent tools.
Experience in data visualization, reporting, and driving data-driven decision-making.
Strong stakeholder management skills - you can align business needs with technical solutions.
Proven ability to work independently while engaging cross-functional teams.
Fluency in English.
Location: Malmö HQ
Reports to: VP Group Business Control
Ready to drive next-level BI transformation at a global scale? Join us at Arjo!
About Arjo:
At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions are designed to promote a safe and dignified experience through patient handling, medical beds, personal hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, and the prevention of pressure injuries and venous thromboembolism. With over 6500 people worldwide and 60 years caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges.
For more information about Arjo visit www.arjo.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cabeza Rekrytering och Konsulting AB
(org.nr 556981-4816), http://www.cabeza.se Arbetsplats
Cabeza Kontakt
Malin Schultz malin.schultz@cabeza.se +46(0) 72 576 25 45 Jobbnummer
9170726