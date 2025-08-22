Finance and Accounting Specialist
2025-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Hey there! Are you our next Leadstar?
Take the opportunity of a lifetime and join a market-leading, fast-paced team at the forefront of the sports betting affiliate industry.
What we offer:
A key role in one of Sweden's fastest-growing tech companies
A dynamic environment where learning and personal growth are part of everyday life
The chance to take on more responsibility and grow within the company
A workplace where Mondays feel like Fridays - we enjoy what we do and it shows
What we're looking for in return:
A high level of dedication and ownership
A strong desire to learn and continuously improve
Smartness, creativity, and a solution-oriented mindset
A positive attitude and team spirit
Job Description
We are looking for a structured and motivated Finance & Accounting Specialist to join our small but high-performing Finance team. You will work closely with our Finance Manager and play a key role in the day-to-day financial operations of the company.
Given the size of the team, the role is both broad and hands-on. While your primary focus will be on accounts receivable and accounts payable, you will also contribute across various finance and accounting tasks. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to take responsibility, grow into new areas, and be part of a fast-paced and evolving company.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for someone with a hands-on mindset and a strong sense of ownership. You will be the main driver of the day-to-day operations of the Finance department and should thrive in a fast-paced environment.
We believe you are someone who:
Is competitive and result-oriented - you always strive to do your best
Is self-driven, curious, and takes initiative to improve the team's ways of working
Works in a structured and organized manner, with strong time management skills
Thinks analytically and enjoys solving problems
Has an interest in the iGaming or sports betting industry (a plus, but not a requirement)
Holds a bachelor's degree in finance or a related field (work experience is a plus, but not required)
Your responsibilities will include:
Core tasks:
Manage the full process for both accounts receivable and accounts payable
Take ownership of day-to-day accounting for the sales and purchase ledgers
Maintain the fixed assets ledger
Handle periodic reporting, VAT filings, and other statutory requirements
Reconcile balance sheet accounts related to sales, purchase, and fixed assets ledgers on a quarterly basis
Take responsibility for improving and developing finance-related work processes
Additional support to the Finance Manager:
Assist in the preparation of quarterly reports
Support the year-end audit process
Contribute across a wide range of finance-related tasks as needed - flexibility is key in a small team
Participate in ad-hoc projects driven by business needs, balancing operational work with longer-term goals
At Leadstar Media, you'll have the opportunity to grow and take on more responsibility over time. Several of our team members have advanced their careers within the company - we value curiosity, accountability, and the drive to develop.
Language requirements:
Fluency in Swedish and English (written and spoken)
Tools & systems (meritorious):
Google Sheets
Fortnox
Pleo
About Leadstar Media
Leadstar Media is a fast growing Swedish scale-up company that operates several websites within the sports betting industry. Today the company consists of over 70 employees and full-time consultants as well as several part-time freelancers. We are an international company with around 30 different nationalities represented and a presence in over 30 different geographical markets. Leadstar Media's ambition is to create exceptional products for our visitors and to become the no. 1 sports betting affiliate in the world. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by having a tight-knit team of creators with a high level of autonomy.
At Leadstar Media you will work together with entrepreneurial individuals who are eager to learn everything about their particular field. We want you to have the same winner mindset as the rest of the team!
In addition to work, we organise other activities outside of work-hours such as small events, company trips and kick-offs.
At Leadstar Media you always have the opportunity to grow within the company and take on more responsibility. Several of our talents have grown to become true stars and leaders. We have learned that the most important skills you need for this job are an ambition to learn, and the ability to take on responsibility.
More information
Start date: September 2025
Employment type: Six-month probationary period with one month's notice
