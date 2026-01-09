Finance Analytics & BI Lead
Easypark AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Easypark AB i Stockholm
We've signed up to an ambitious journey. Join us!
As Arrive, we guide customers and communities towards brighter futures and more livable cities, it isn't a challenge just anyone could take on. Luckily, we have something to help us make it happen. Our people and our values. We Arrive Curious, Focused and Together. Just as our entire brand is inspired by the North Star, the shining light leading travelers to their destinations since time began, our values guide us. They help us be at our best. For our customers. For the cities and communities we serve. For ourselves. As a global team, we are transforming urban mobility. Let's grow better, together.
The Role: Make Your Mark in a Data-Driven Finance Team
We process millions of parking transactions every month-and this number is only growing. Ensuring our financial data flows seamlessly and accurately across systems (from our parking platform to our ERP and BI tools) is essential. That's where you come in.
You'll work at the intersection of Finance and Technology-partnering closely with stakeholders, developing scalable ETL pipelines, and delivering trustworthy financial data models and reports.
Your Mission
Understand finance requirements and translate them into smart, scalable technical solutions.
Own ETL processes for financial data from systems like Snowflake and NetSuite ERP.
Develop, maintain, and optimize financial reports using tools like QlikSense, Looker, SQL, and dbt.
Ensure data consistency and accuracy across systems
Collaborate with cross-functional data and finance teams to drive automation and transformation initiatives.
Support the implementation of a global ERP system, including data migration and reporting.
Is This You?
You're detail-driven and analytical, with the technical expertise and financial fluency to identify data inconsistencies and uncover insights. You're not afraid to challenge the status quo, automate a clunky process, or dive deep into data to find the story.
Your background
Proven experience as a Data Analyst or BI Specialist working closely with Finance teams.
Strong ETL and data pipeline skills, with a solid grasp of data warehousing concepts.
Advanced SQL and experience with BI/reporting tools such as QlikSense, or Looker.
Understanding of financial reporting requirements and ERP data structures.
A degree in Finance, Mathematics, Engineering or related field (Master's in Data/Analytics is a plus).
Bonus if you've worked with dbt, Planacy or Python.
The Team: Financial Systems & Data
You'll join a collaborative team dedicated to:
Streamlining financial processes through data and automation.
Supporting global finance reporting and compliance needs.
Driving adoption of financial tools that enhance insight and efficiency.
Managing data governance, accuracy, and security.
This role is based in Stockholm Sweden.
About us
Arrive, including brands like EasyPark, Flowbird, RingGo, ParkMobile and Parkopedia, is a leading global mobility platform. Present in over 90 countries and 20,000 cities, the company helps people and decision-makers make smarter decisions about urban mobility and ease the experience of travel worldwide. Arrive delivers a unique combination of the core ingredients to make cities more livable: from smart payments and optimized car parks to data-driven traffic reduction and support for reinvestment in public transport and green space. It's about more than function, it's about saving time and simplifying the experience of travel for everyone. Travel is more than a journey, it's how you Arrive.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Easypark AB
(org.nr 556626-7893)
Birger Jarlsgatan 57 B Plan 4 (visa karta
)
113 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9676963