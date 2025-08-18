Finance Analytics Lead
2025-08-18
At TRATON Financial Services (TFS) we have started the journey to become the provider of Financial Services to all TRATON brands. Service include financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions. With a presence in over 65 markets, we are already one of the most global actors in the financial services industry and rapidly growing. Do you want to be part of this journey?
Role Summary
This position will be the lead of the Finance Analytics product domain, acting as a bridge between our headquarters finance domain and the data analytics function. We foresee this role as one that interprets financial requirements into data analytics requirements, manages the backlog, and ensures the delivery of key initiatives in collaboration with the finance team. The ambition is to build a robust end-to-end product domain around finance, and you will be the one leading this journey!
Job Responsibilities
Establish the Finance Analytics product domain in collaboration with the Head of TFS Analytics.
Engage and inspire finance stakeholders, including the CFO, finance managers at global finance companies, headquarters finance business solution owner, and internal data analytics teams. Act as the bridge, translating finance requirements into actionable data analytics tasks.
Manage and prioritize the finance Analytics backlog, ensuring timely deliveries and making tough decisions.
Represent Finance Analytics in various forums and steering committees.
Serve as the ambassador for TFS Analytics, leading by example to inspire the organization to think and act data-driven.
Who You Are
You are driven and see possibilities more than problems. You are not afraid to question and act. Your curiosity drives you to try new things.
You are not only passionate about data but also business-oriented. You love creating end-to-end value from data and are eager to understand the business logic behind it. You innovate data products to support business demands. We create data products and put them into production, not just on PowerPoint.
Qualifications and Experience Required
Educational Background: A Master's degree or equivalent in Finance, Computer Science, Data Analytics, or AI.
Finance Experience: A solid background and experiences in finance.
Problem-Solving Skills: Ability to understand business problems, refine business requirements, develop hypotheses, and formulate both short- and long-term solutions.
Leadership Experience: Experience as a product owner or similar lead role, leading a domain and prioritizing backlogs, ensuring deliveries, presenting progress, and identifying and solving obstacles. You should be able to make tough decisions, listen to the team, and be both a team player and a leader. You need to feel comfortable to communicate well with senior management such as CFO and other business domain leaders.
Domain Experience: Experience working with financial services or banks is a plus.
This Is Us
TFS Analytics is an important headquarter function at Traton Financial Services, encompassing data, analytics and AI. We empower our global business units and headquarters domains to become data-driven, transforming valuable data into actionable insights. Our comprehensive approach delivers end-to-end value across the entire global landscape, managing the complexities of a multibrand environment.
TRATON Financial Services Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TFS supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include amongst other training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, an attractive company profit sharing program, flexible hours and work places, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-27. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check is required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Bei Qiu, Head of Data Analytics and AI, bei.qiu@TRATONfs.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Financial Services
