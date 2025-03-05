Finance Accountant
2025-03-05
Join the Rock 'n Roll Scientists at Softube in Linköping, Sweden and help us craft and tell the Softube story! Softube is a dynamic, fast-growing company on a mission to find the best way to make music with a computer, using our scientific wizardry and our love for music. We are looking for an Accountant with excellent organizational and communicational skills, focus on automation and at least 2 years working experience.
Position Details and Application
The position is full-time, on-site at Softube headquarters in Linköping Sweden, and we would like to fill this position as soon as possible.
The last day to apply for the position is March 31, 2025. However, we are applying continuous selection in this recruitment process, which means that we might complete the recruitment process before the set end date. If you are interested in this position - send us your application as soon as possible!
Contact career@softube.com
if you have any questions.
A selected number of applicants will be called to an interview, those applicants will be contacted by email.
Job Description
Softube is developing and selling music software and hardware to consumers and businesses all around the world. Hundreds of orders, invoices and payments are processed every day across Softube AB and its subsidiaries in accordance with country and state specific tax regulations.
As our Accountant you will be a collaborative member of our finance team, take active part in day-to-day and periodic finance tasks, and support our internal departments. The tasks are varied, and everyone is expected to help with big and small things and together develop the finance function.
In your work you will:
• Work with the Softube finance and operations team as well as external partners involved in finance.
• Perform day-to-day accounting, invoicing, payments for Softube AB and subsidiaries.
• Perform balance reconciliation in conjunction with accounting period closings.
• Intercompany reconciliation
• Assist in the creation of financial reports, including periodic reports and annual reports.
• Perform national and international tax filings.
• Work with financial parts of the company EPR system (Dynamics 365 Business Central) and other financial support systems in collaboration with the company operations team.
• Assist employees in the purchase order and invoice approval flow in the ERP system.
• Make sure sales orders and credit memos are correctly accounted for in the company ERP system.
• Work with Softube departments, assist with their finance questions and provide support in their interactions with the company ERP system.
Required Qualifications
• Degree or relevant qualification within business administration/accounting.
• 2-6 years of working experience within the field of accounting and finance with Swedish accounting laws and principles.
• Good general computer skills and experience in working with spreadsheets and Office 365.
• Good communication skills, in both text and speech.
• Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both oral and written.
Bonus Qualifications
• Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.
• Excellent Microsoft Excel skills.
• Experience working with intercompany and/or US subsidiary financials.
Knowledge and experience from the music software industry and/or music production.
