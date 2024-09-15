Field Test Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-09-15
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Would you like to contribute to electrifying heavy transports to reduce our CO2 footprint?
Are you interested in being part of a great team, working with testing and evaluation in complete vehicles? Then you could be our next Field Test Engineer!
Scania is undergoing a transformation journey within electrification, which means a new way of working and new types of products. In our daily work, anything can happen as we work with the latest systems, functions, and SW, testing it all in our test fleet of trucks and buses.
This is us
The team consists of 15 engineers spread out within our 4 different test methods; Field testing, OTI (Operational Test Internal) testing, LP (Liability) testing, and Clinic testing. Our team also includes the Red Arrow coordinator and Material coordinator. We have different work experiences, nationalities, genders, and ages, which we have found to be a success factor for our delivery.
A common factor is we love working with complete vehicles. Many of us have C, E, and D driver's licenses, and make sure to enhance our complete vehicle knowledge by driving our vehicles and participating in workshops. We have focus days, group learning sessions, and group activities. Last year we started a "Comfort group" that is responsible for arranging after-work, coffee gatherings, and other activities to which everyone is invited.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks working on-site and traveling to vehicles at customer sites. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
Your assignment
As a field test engineer, you will be responsible for several field test vehicles, both in Sweden and internationally. You will be required to travel and meet with customers as well as summarize and report back all important information to the R&D department. During the operation, you will need to follow the status, report any deviation, coordinate workshop activities, and plan and carry out SW updates.
Examples of tasks could be..
Plan and prepare vehicles for start-up (according to test needs) before delivery (HW, SW).
Coordinate and plan activities with workshop and customer.
Coordinate and perform SW updates in vehicles at the customer site.
Evaluate FRAS reports and send Events.
Handle VOR and coordinate problem-solving.
Writing and communicating test reports.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we believe that you have a big interest in working with complete vehicles. You are used to taking initiative and finding solutions. You are cooperative, and reliable and seek collaboration and synergies. You find coordination and problem-solving fun. You are used to representing Scania and its products in a professional way with a high sense of responsibility.
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent working experience.
You write and speak fluently in English.
You have a dedicated interest and experience in working with complete vehicles.
If you have the following, it is merit..
Master in solid mechanics with courses like fatigue, dynamics, or material mechanics.
Work experience with testing and/or simulations.
Experience with embedded systems.
You write and speak fluently in Swedish.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Kajsa Forslund (Group Manager, EMTVO), at Kajsa.forslund@scania.com
.
Kari Uddström (Field Test Engineer, EMTVO) at Kari.uddström@scania.com
.
Application
If this sounds like you and you find the challenges interesting, we are very happy to receive your application!
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-09-29. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8901038