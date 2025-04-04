Field Supervisor
2025-04-04
Do you have experience as an operative leader and with financial responsibility? Are you considering yourself a people person who can coordinate with different stakeholders? Then this position as Field Supervisor in Skara is the one for you!
Region NCE > Service Sweden & Norway > Norra Götaland
Service Sweden is part of the Vestas Northern business unit, which focuses on selling, constructing, and operating onshore wind power plants. Service North which consists of Norway and Sweden, operate under a unified management structure that oversees operational activities and customer relationships across both countries.
A Vestas Service Field Supervisor is an immediate manager for a group of around 20-25 service technicians and responsible for carrying out the company strategy in this area.
Responsibilities
As a Field Supervisor you are expected to:
Supervise the most efficient execution of the plan that was made. Setting operational expectations and creating effective routines for technicians, following up performance by assuring safety, quality and timeliness of work and reporting conducted by technicians and constantly looking for ways to optimize and improve on safety, quality and cost
Be responsible for hiring of and performance discussions with technicians
Proactively cooperate and communicate with other stakeholders in Service Sweden/Nordic and externally as well as other internal departments, such as other Team leaders in field, planning, lean, admin, projects, PFO, technical support, Special Task and QSE functions
Ensure adherence to regional laws and regulations, handle and follow up on Safety reporting as well as conduct safety walks
Have a good business sense and good economical understanding in order to manage results
To be a skilled supervisor and motivator and to guide others by delegating appropriate responsibility
Approve technician absence and timesheets
Qualifications
Language Proficiency: Fluency in both English and Swedish.
Financial Responsibility: Experience managing budgets and economic responsibilities
Strategic Improvement: Skilled in implementing improvements and presenting effective business cases.
Focus Establishment: Skill in creating direction and setting expectations that align with Vestas' quality, safety, and cost criteria while preserving high standards
Understanding, application ability and willingness to work with and implement in your team Continuous Improvement methodology (experience in t.ex. Lean, Six Sigma or Agile)
IT skills that enable handling administrative and information processing tasks
Drivers licence B for Sweden
Competencies
We believe you possess solid experience in supporting a team, that will allow for you to act as a good example and communicate in a clear and understandable way to the team. That you have the capacity to reflect on your behaviors and thus can face choices with a steady assurance. Your work approach is characterized by simplicity, accountability and getting people working and solving issues together.
People Leadership
Minimum of 2 years' experience supervising teams of at least 10 people
Educational or work background that has provided readiness for working with numbers and logical problem solving
Comfortable with attaining goals and knowing how to get results through others
Contribute to creating an environment focused on continuous learning and growth
A health and safety mindset by observing rules, internal instructions, correct use of personal protective equipment and having an proactive approach towards reporting
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, productive, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, accountability, and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Skara, Sweden.
You should expect some travel activity, approximately 50 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 04.05.2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com
or Area Supervisor Carsten Kjaer at cakcs@vestas.com
