Field service technician

Fagon AB is a distributor of welding equipment and associated technologies since 1986. Our products range from filler materials for welding, accessories and spare parts to large laser cutting machines, press brakes and levelling machines.
The company is family owned and has had a stable growth during the last years.
We are now at the position where we need to strengthen our team with a service technician.
To be successful in this role you must be able and willing to successfully take on tasks that you have never done before. We mainly repair welding equipment but also accept everything that is electric and/or mechanical. Therefore it is important that you are solution-oriented. You will work independently and manage your own schedule. You will take ownership of the whole process from customer acquisition, performing service tasks, invoicing and following up. This includes also finding spare parts, communicating with suppliers' support teams in Sweden and abroad as well as ordering spare parts, calculating prices and invoicing.
Working in a small organisation means also to be prepared to jump in where needed at the moment. This means caring for customers in the shop, warehouse work and such.
We value independence, punctuality, precision and order when it comes to customer care, and a workplace that is kept clean and in order.
Our customers are located all over Sweden, from Trelleborg in the south to Gällivare in the north. Some work is carried out in our repair shop in Eslöv, some work is done on customer site. That means that there will be travelling, both in Sweden and also to our various suppliers around Europe. Travel will primarily be by service van.
Visiting trade shows primarily in Germany is also part of the job.
We offer a highly flexible position in an unpretentious culture where everyone contributes. We are a small company which means that decision making is quick and direct. Working hours are mainly daytime Monday-Friday but it happens that we work over weekends, which means that you must be able to keep flexible hours.
The right candidate will have the opportunity to grow into a company leading role in the future.
