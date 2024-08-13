Field Service Engineer
2024-08-13
Wärtsilä is an innovative technology company known for being a forerunner in the Marine and Energy markets. Every day, we - Wärtsilians - put our hearts and minds into turning Wärtsilä's purpose of enabling sustainable societies through innovation in technology and services into reality. We want to transition the world towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. By pushing the boundaries of engineering and technology, we can make it work. Together, we can create new business opportunities and more sustainable future that we can all be proud of. Want to join the ride?
We are now looking for Field Service Engineers (Process, Automation & Mechanical) in Sweden to meet the growing regional and global demand.
Responsibilities:
• Execute field service activates per Wärtsilä procedures and general practices safely and cost-effectively.
• Perform basic troubleshooting, running tests, fine-tuning, adjustments, trimming related to running performance, on equipment.
• Independently perform significant/complex repairs and complete overhauls. - Perform warranty and commissioning activities, handing the equipment over to the customer.
• Perform internal and external progress status of the assigned work.
• Participate in pre and post briefing for each mission
• Create the Service Work Reports.
• Collect and organize time and expense reports. Reporting and informing administrative personnel as required.
• Ensure that the work is executed according to Wärtsilä Quality, Health, Safety, and Environmental guidelines and customer site procedures.
• Issue WeCare and Non-Conformance Reports when appropriate to ensure "lesson learned" from experience gained at service jobs
• Execute Client Survey after each job
• Supervise the task performed by Wärtsilä employees and subcontractors.
• Advice and promote Wartsila products and solutions to customers.
Requirements:
• Willing and able to meet an extensive travel program
• Good computer skills
• Relevant hands-on experience in process, mechanical and electrical disciplines - Fluent command of Swedish & English, written and verbal
• Service and team mindset.
• Structured, good attention to detail, and self-motivating.
Beneficial:
• BSc in Process, Automation, Mechanical, Electronic or Mechatronic Engineering .
• Knowledge in Siemens PLC or similar control systems
At Wärtsilä we value, respect and embrace all our differences, and are committed to diversity, inclusion and equal employment opportunities; everyone can be their true self and succeed based on their job-relevant merits and abilities.
This is Wärtsilä
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Our team of 17,800 professionals, in more than 280 locations in 79 countries, shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. Read more on www.wartsila.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
