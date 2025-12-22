Field Performance Test Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
Imagine stepping into a role where you blend office work with hands-on site experience! If you thrive in a collaborative international environment and enjoy a mix of advanced theoretical and practical tasks, this opportunity is for you. Join our global Field Performance Test team, where you will support projects and customers in performance testing across the globe. You will play a vital role in tuning and verifying performance guarantees for Siemens Energy gas and steam turbines, ensuring excellence through planning, leading, executing, evaluating, and reporting on performance tests. Your work will be instrumental in maintaining transparency and close relationships with our customers and partners.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will receive comprehensive training in both theoretical and practical aspects of our gas turbines, along with assignments at customer sites.
* A dedicated supervisor will guide you through your initial site assignments, ensuring you feel supported.
* Your tasks will involve a blend of office work and more practical work on field assignments, with an expected travel commitment of 50-100 days per year, typically spanning 1-3 weeks per assignment.
* You will conduct, evaluate, and compile reports on performance tests, verifying engine performance against contract guarantees in terms of power output and efficiency according to ISO and ASME standards.
* You will prepare for performance tests by developing test procedures, including thermodynamic calculations and measuring point lists based on customer requirements.
* You will install precision measurement instruments and data acquisition devices, collecting data in line with established test procedures.
* Your role will challenge both your technical and interpersonal skills in an environment filled with advanced technical products.
What You Bring
* A degree in mechanical or energy-oriented engineering, or equivalent work experience in the field.
* Practical and theoretical experience in instrumentation, measurement techniques, and/or thermodynamic calculations is a plus.
* You are analytical, eager to learn, and capable of working independently.
* Basic mechanical assembly skills are essential.
* Proficiency in English, both spoken and written, is required.
* You enjoy engaging with diverse cultures and collaborating with international colleagues.
* Willingness and ability to work abroad for extended periods, sometimes on short notice.
* To excel in this role, you should be structured, driven, a problem solver, persistent, and possess strong communication and interpersonal skills.
About the Team
The FPT team for the medium-sized gas turbine fleet consists of 7 colleagues in Finspång, Sweden, and 2 colleagues in Bangkok, Thailand. Our diverse backgrounds and experiences unite us with a common focus on problem-solving and collaboration. We value openness and cooperation, fostering an environment where everyone supports and helps one another. You will be part of a global Field Performance Test organization within EQS (EHS, Quality, and Security), represented in Sweden, Thailand, Germany, and the U.S. This role offers you the chance to engage with colleagues and customers from various continents and cultures, working on global projects that enhance your professional journey.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
