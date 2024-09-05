Field Performance Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2024-09-05
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
A snapshot of Your Day
Are you looking for a great opportunity to combine office work with site work? As a Field Performance Test Engineer at Siemens Energy, every day will bring new and exciting challenges! You will have the opportunity to collaborate in an international environment with a great variation of advanced theoretical and practical tasks.
As an experienced colleague in the global Field Performance Test team, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the flawless performance of our gas turbines and power plants. You support our projects and customers in performance testing on our sites around the world, and work in an environment with advanced technical products where your technical and social skills will be challenged.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Receive training in theoretical and practical knowledge of our gas turbines and tools together with assignments on our customer sites.
* The expectation of travelling days is 50-100 per year and a typical assignment on customer site is 1-2 weeks. During your first site assignments you will be supported by a supervisor.
* Carry out, evaluate and compile reports on performance tests on gas turbines and power plants.
* Verify engine performance compared to contract guarantees, for example in regards to power output and efficiency according to ISO and ASME standards.
* Manage preparations for performance tests by developing test procedures, calculating thermodynamics, and creating measuring point lists.
* Install precision measurement instruments, data acquisition device and collect data in accordance with valid test procedure.
What You Bring
* Mechanical or energy engineering education or work experience giving equivalent knowledge within the area.
* It is meritorious with theoretical and practical experience of instrumentation, measurement technique and/or thermodynamic calculations.
* Strong analytical and inquisitive nature, with the capability to work autonomously.
* Ability to perform simple mechanical assembly.
* Strong English communication skills, both verbal and written.
* Enjoyment in working with different cultures, expand your network and collaborate with colleagues internationally.
* Willingness and desire to work abroad for periods of time, sometimes at short notice.
* In order to succeed in the role, you are structured, driven, problem solver, persistent and have good communication and interpersonal skills.
The requirements for the position are Swedish or EU citizenship, that you live in Sweden and are enrolled in the Swedish social insurance.
A credit report and extract from the criminal record will be carried out for the final candidate before an offer of employment.
About the Team
The FPT team for the Medium size gas turbine fleet currently consist of 7 colleagues in Finspång, Sweden and 2 colleagues in Bangkok, Thailand. Their background and experiences are different but in common they all have the main focus on problem solving skills and collaboration within the team and our partners. We work with global projects that allows you as an individual to interact with colleagues and customers from other continents and cultures.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines, and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as a reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance, and an eventual possibility of a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our team is dedicated to achieving sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy solutions by constantly challenging the limits of what can be achieved. We have a rich history of innovation spanning 150 years, and we are looking for individuals who share our commitment to decarbonization, embracing new technologies, and driving energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "263890". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
8882523