FEA - Junior Structural Analyst
Afry AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY Technical Analysis is the largest consulting CAE-department in Sweden with extensive experience within structural and fluid mechanics from a wide range of clients in several sectors. We are deeply involved in many automotive projects, national and international, and provide our clients with market leading CAE competence.
We are looking for newly graduated engineers eager to take on their first engineering and CAE position. You will work as a Structural Analyst in our CAE-department in Stockholm. Performing FE-Analysis for our clients within Automotive, Defense and Life Science industry will be your main task. Our focus is product development, and we help our clients develop better products using FEA and CFD. The scope and content of your assignments will vary and can cover strength, fatigue and dynamic/crash analysis.
ABAQUS, LS-DYNA and ANSYS will be your main software tools. Analytical calculations will be made mainly to verify your FEA-models and results.
Qualifications
You have a M.Sc. in applied mechanics or similar and have completed (or will complete during spring 2026) your master thesis in solid mechanics. Theoretical knowledge in solid mechanics is one your strengths and you have a good grasp on basic methodology with respect to finite element analysis. You also have an analytical mindset and a client-oriented approach to your work and deliveries.
Your feel confident with performing basic strength, fatigue and/or crash analysis, and have performed some relevant analysis of different components/products and materials during your education. You also have some experience from commercial FEA software like ANSYS or Abaqus.
As a person you are meticulous, ambitious and curios. Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you appreciate the value added by working together with your collogues to find the best solution for our clients. Lastly, you also have good communicative skills, both oral and in writing, and can explain complex issues in a comprehensible manner.
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer! In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
• 28 days holiday + 23rd of December
• Work life balance
• Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY
• Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
• Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benify
Does this sound like your next challenge? Apply already today - we are looking forward to it!
Last day of application is 2026-05-31. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. We do not accept applications via email. We kindly request to refrain from direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies as well as providers of additional job ads.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Emil Olofsson - Section Manager, emil.olofsson@afry.com
(mailto:emil.olofsson@afry.com
), 010-505 45 34
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474), https://www.afry.com
169 75 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9831382