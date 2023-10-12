Factory Logistics Manager Robotics
2023-10-12
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
The ABB Robotics production plant in Västerås is recruiting a manager for Factory Logistics. In this role you lead the and take responsibility for the Factory Logistics function and its development towards the new Robotics Campus in Västerås, Sweden. You report to the factory manager, you represent several internal logistics departments and are a part of the factory's management team.
Your responsibilities
To secure a systematic way of working meeting agreed targets operationally and proactively on Safety, sustainability, and environmental impact, Quality, Complete delivery of material based on production needs, Productivity, Competence and personnel development.
You are also responsible to secure the right daily management structure, level of 5S and improvements to meet the above targets.
Further, as the manager for the Factory Logistics function you are responsible for the requirements of the projects impacting your function and act as a customer in the delivery of the project portfolio to your responsibility.
You are the owner of the necessary factory logistics processes and responsible to develop a way of working with your organization so that both the organizational structure, working methods and results are competitive in a comparison with the best production plants in the world. This includes adherence of applicable laws, regulations, processes, and related certification.
Your background
To be successful in this position we look forward to recruiting a strong, experienced and collaborative leader with experience from production engineering with respect to especially mixed model assembly production and its factory logistics needs.
Further key experiences that we look for are factory build and commissioning, strategic production and factory logistics development and operational management of automated and digitalized factory processes.
A key characteristic of the candidate a strong educational background and university degree with-in engineering.
A background from the automotive business is beneficial, as well as knowledge and experience from the production system World Class Manufacturing (WCM).
Recruitment takes place continuously during the advertising period.
More about us
At ABB you will join a team of professionals who are dedicated to creating a sustainable future through smart automation and electrification solutions. We believe smart people collaborate and always treat each other with care. We stay curious in order to find the best solutions, and we act with courage to deliver world-class products and services though our four business areas: Robotics & Discrete Automation, Motion, Process Automation and Electrification. Join ABB and make it your story! Let's write the future. Together.
Recruiting Manager Per Hård af Segerstad +4672-464 40 67, will answer your questions about the po-sition. Union representatives: The Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, +4670-821 53 31.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today! Last day of application is the 30th November. Recruitment takes place continuously during the advertising period.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en/home
