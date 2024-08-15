Factory IT/OT Specialist
2024-08-15
As Site IT Service Delivery Specialist, you are responsible for building and providing specific IT Solutions/Services interfacing the business, consulting with the Site BU leads, business application owners and IT stakeholders on IT-related topics.
Role is responsible for ensuring all IT infrastructure and applications are delivered to the site as well as management of Ticket Management and Escalations.
The Site IT Service Delivery Specialist is the key point of escalation and is accountable for local business relationship management for IT service performance; you are responsible for aggregating demand for new and improved IT services required by the business and ensuring overall business satisfaction with IT services.
In this role, you lead site IT professionals, managing vendor relationships, and ensuring that service delivery processes and procedures are followed to meet the organization's objectives.
Your Responsibilities
Lead the Site IT team/ resources in the factory or Hitachi Energy site .
Act as a point of contact for IT supplier and CDC teams for IT related topics.
Ensure the Ticket Mgt, Ticket Triage and Escalation.
Provide Infrastructure support/ delivery onsite .
Maintain Governance and security onsite .
Collect and manage the demand business requirements for factory / office .
Provide IT Build project management .
Provide a first line support and governance for applications.
Ensure OT Asset IT/OT Cybersecurity operational management .
Ensure First response for Cybersecurity emergency.
Plan and manage factory/ site IT Budget and cost control.
Ensure Machine Connectivity with network core switches.
Manage specific applications and vendor coordination on software and network connectivity. (PLC programming out of scope) .
Ensure access to relevant applications for the factory or Hitachi Energy site.
Ensures (with HR support) that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed.
Guides, motivates and develops direct and indirect subordinates within HR policies, for the benefit of both company and the employee.
Work Onsite to the site or factory your assigned to full time.
Your Experience
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Engineering preferred, or 10+ years of experience in Information Systems.
5+ years prior experience in IT.
Fluent English communication skills & good local language skills of the major country of responsibility.
2 years of experience in project management of complex global projects.
Experience in process management, business process improvement, business process management, or value stream mapping.
Experience with manufacturing operations methods, process, and change management is an advantage.
Experience in complex stakeholder scenarios, cross-functional problem solving and advanced understanding of IT procedures and policies, together with end-to-end business processes knowledge.
Flexibility to manage multiple shifts of IT resources in a factory environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Welcome to apply before 29th of August!
Recuriting manager: Salvatore Cassara, Salvatore.cassara@hitachienergy.com
Recuriting manager: Salvatore Cassara, Salvatore.cassara@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Johanna Laiv, Johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
