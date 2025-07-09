Factory HR Business Partner
The Opportunity
Looking to take your HRBP career to new heights? Join Hitachi Energy in Figeholm and become a vital part of our team as HR Business Partner! Help us support our business to make the entire organization even more future-proof and more efficient. This is your chance to make a difference and contribute to a sustainable energy future.
In this role, you will have a range of exciting responsibilities. Ready to make your mark and contribute to a brighter future? Apply now and seize this exciting opportunity to become an HR Business Partner at Hitachi Energy!
How you'll make an impact
Act as a strong partner to the business unit, providing guidance and support in all HR-related matters.
Collaborate with the factory leadership team to develop and implement HR strategies, policies, and programs that align with the company's objectives.
Take responsibility for the overall HR process in the unit, including the collaboration with central functions like e.g. Talent Acquisition, Talent Management or Employer Branding. Step-in to fill gaps in case the central support does not meet the local requirement (e.g. due to distance between the locations).
Provide coaching and support to managers on employee relations matters and performance management.
Conduct regular HR audits to ensure compliance with local labor laws and company policies.
Support organizational change initiatives, including restructuring, talent management, and succession planning.
Collaborate with HR colleagues and be an interface to the rest of the business to share best practices and ensure consistency in HR processes and policies.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
Proven experience as an HR Business Partner or in a similar role, preferably within a manufacturing environment.
Knowledge of HR principles, practices, and legal regulations.
Understanding of talent acquisition, performance management, training and development, and employee relations.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization. Good skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken, is necessary.
Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret data and provide meaningful insights.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional Information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Alexander Sauer, alexander.sauer@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers; Jan Skogeby, +46 10 7381642; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Jens Lindbäck + 46 10 7381868. For other questions please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
