External Workforce Advisor
Vattenfall AB / Bankjobb / Solna Visa alla bankjobb i Solna
2024-11-07
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Are you keen to help us lead the energy transition by playing a vital role in securing and driving the hiring of our top-notch external consultants?
We're seeking an Advisor to join our growing External Workforce Team and make a meaningful impact.
Exciting times are ahead as we expand our External Workforce team, offering a unique opportunity to be part of a professional, international team. As part of a high-profile Centre of Excellence project, our team is receiving significant attention and support from senior management and as part of this team you'll be at the forefront of shaping the future ways of working in the daily operations of Vattenfall's contingent workforce.
About the position
The Advisor role within the External Workforce team at Vattenfall is fundamental for managing the external hiring process for consultants by the hour. This role is responsible for guiding hiring managers, managing requisitions, and ensuring compliance with internal and legal standards. The Advisor also supports Junior Advisors and takes on additional responsibilities, such as driving smaller projects and enhancing stakeholder and supplier relationships.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Guide Hiring Managers: Provide operational guidance to hiring managers on the external hiring process, ensuring compliance and efficiency.
Operational Responsibility: Manage high-volume, business-critical requisitions, balancing stakeholder expectations.
Support Junior Advisors: Mentor and support Junior Advisors, aiding in their professional development and task management.
Supplier Performance Review: Conduct supplier performance reviews, ensuring alignment with Vattenfall's standards.
Project Ownership: Lead smaller projects aimed at improving processes and addressing operational gaps.
Qualifications
Educational Background: University degree (preferably in a relevant field).
Work Experience: 2-4 years of experience in a complex and international organization.
Skills: Service-oriented, proactive, agile mindset, and capable of foreseeing gaps and risks in processes.
General computer proficiency and the ability to quickly adapt to new systems.
Fluency in spoken and written Swedish and English is required.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna (Sweden)
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Jesper Ingre, Process Owner External Workforce, jesper.ingre@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Manon Stijnen, manon.stijnen@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Rolf Ohlsson, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Lennart Bengtsson, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00. via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than November 17th 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8999821