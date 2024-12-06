External Communication Specialist
Resurs Bank AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2024-12-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Resurs, we are in the middle of an ambitious transformation journey with a renewed strategy, aimed at strengthening our market position. Our Communication team isnowlooking for an experienced communicator to help strengthen Resurs' brand and drive our external presence across key channels.This role is an exciting opportunity to shape how we tell our story and connect with our external audiences.
Get an idea of the role
As a part of our communication team, you will play a key role in strengthening Resurs' external voice and driving our communication efforts. Your responsibilities will include:
Managing PR initiatives to proactively showcase Resurs in the best possible light, building strong relationships with media and other stakeholders.
Planning and delivering impactful external communication activities that showcase our brand, position, messages and story.
Content production for our external channels with a strong focus on producing engaging, on-brand texts.
Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to align messaging and ensure consistency across all communication channels.
Supporting the Head of Communications in managing crisis and incident communication.
Monitoring and analysing media trends to provide actionable insights to guide our communication strategies.
On a personal level, you are a confident and self-assured communicator who takes initiative and makes thoughtful decisions. Secure in your abilities, you bring a steady presence, working with determination and approachability to drive progress and build trust.
Experiences
We believe you have:
5 years of experience in communications, public relations or related field with proven results in building and executing successful communication initiatives.
Degree in communications, public relations, marketing, or a similar discipline .
Fluency in Swedish and English, with excellent written and spoken skills in both languages.
Experience of having worked in the financial sector or a publicly listed company is an advantage but not a requirement.
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
More than a job
Resurs is a leading bank in the Nordics with a simple philosophy: we want to create balance in people's personal finances. On that foundation, we develop offers and services within loans, savings and payments for retail and e-commerce that are based on people's everyday lives, and that will create long-term value for our customers. And for society. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region.Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
• In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.#LI-LN1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Anida Tufekcic anida.tufekcic@resurs.se Jobbnummer
9048702