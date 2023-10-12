Exterior Designer

Assignment Description:
Automotive Designer, Junior Exterior Designer
• Bachelor's degree in Transportation Design, Industrial Design, Automotive Engineering, or a related field (or in progress).
• 3-5 years' experience in automobile exterior design
• A passion for automotive design and a strong desire to learn and grow in the field
• Create 3D models and visualizations to present design ideas to internal stakeholders, clients, and management
• English, spoken and written
• Strong sketch ability
• Excellent in visualizing concepts
• Proficiency in industry-standard design software
• Communicating conceptual ideas and design rationale, all within a user-centered design process
• Strong verbal and visual presentation skills
• Independent and confident as well as a good team player as this is an integral part of the Corporate Culture
• Highly motivated, flexible, and able to deliver under time constraints
• In daily work, role reports to Chief Designer and/or Director of Department
• For time reporting and other team functions, role reports to team of Design Contractors

