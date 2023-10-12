Exterior Designer
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in a new automotive assignment.
Responsibilities
Create 3D models and visualizations to present design ideas to internal stakeholders, clients, and management;
Strong sketch ability;
Excellent in visualizing concepts;
Proficiency in industry-standard design software;
Communicating conceptual ideas and design rationale, all within a user-centered design process;
Strong verbal and visual presentation skills;
Independent and confident as well as a good team player;
Highly motivated, flexible, and able to deliver under time constraints;
In daily work, role reports to Chief Designer and/or Director of Department.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Transportation Design, Industrial Design, Automotive Engineering, or a related field;
3-5 years' experience in automobile exterior design;
A passion for automotive design and a strong desire to learn and grow in the field;
English, spoken and written;
Requirements: Design Portfolio.
