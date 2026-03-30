Exterior Components & Lighting Designer
Avaron AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-30
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help shape exterior components and lighting concepts in an automotive design environment where visual quality, functionality, and technical feasibility need to come together. In this role, you will turn design briefs into detailed proposals and develop solutions that meet both creative ambitions and complex engineering constraints.
You will work close to designers, engineers, and modelers, contributing throughout the design process with concepts, presentation material, and active participation in reviews and project meetings. This is a great opportunity for you if you enjoy working at the intersection of design craftsmanship, collaboration, and technical depth.
Job DescriptionYou will create and deliver design proposals based on design briefs and project constraints.
You will develop detailed design solutions that meet complex technical criteria.
You will prepare and deliver presentation material for reviews.
You will take part in design reviews and contribute with clear design rationale.
You will join project and engineering meetings and collaborate across functions.
You will work with and guide digital and prototype modelers throughout the design process.
RequirementsMaster's degree in automotive design, Industrial Design, or equivalent.
A strong portfolio that showcases your design evolution.
Proficiency in Photoshop, Alias, Blender, V-Red, and Vizcom.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to present and justify design concepts.
A collaborative way of working and strong team spirit.
Proficient English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveProficiency in Mandarin.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7482938-1920184". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9827063