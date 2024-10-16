Expert on Baseband Layer 2 Architecture
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Gävle
2024-10-16
We are currently looking for an expert to join our client Research Center in Stockholm. The task would be to through investigations, searches, paper readings, university communications and conference attendance, to conclude trends, findings and research directions that will contribute to the projects of research and design for next-generation wireless products; ie projects that include Software and SoC technologies in Layer 2 of wireless system.
This role is crucial for advancing our client's technology and maintaining his leadership in the wireless communications industry. Collaborate with project managers, designers, and other stakeholders to design technical solutions that meet business needs.
Responsibilities:
• Design Next-generation Layer 2 Architecture: Lead high-performance software architecture design for User Plane Control (UPC) or Data Plane (DP) in Layer 2 of next-generation wireless products. Lead architecture definition and proactively drive implementation to ensure scalability, resilience, and performance.
• Root Technologies Breakthrough: Based on Layer 2 service characteristics of wireless base station, lead technologies breakthrough and innovations to improve the performance and capacity of wireless products by software design, SW&HW co-design or other technical innovations.
• Long-term Technology Planning: Focus on long-term technology planning with an emphasis on algorithms, protocols, software architecture or SoC architecture of Layer 2 to ensure future readiness.
• Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with algorithm, software, and hardware designers worldwide to ensure cohesive and integrable design efforts.
Qualifications and Requirements:
Educational Background: PhD or MSc in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Wireless Communication, or a related field.
Work Experience:
Minimum of 5 years of experience in wireless communications, particularly in the 4G/5G Layer 2 or a related domain.
Experience in design or development of large-scale software product, including:
Using software architecture patterns or design patterns
Developing, refactoring or optimizing large-scale systems with high complexity
Designing or implementing heterogeneous parallel computing architecture
Technical Expertise:
Highly skilled in C/C++ programming language with expertise in design patterns and software design principles.
Professional knowledge in Layer 2 algorithm or software, including:
Various types of scheduling
Link adaptation
MIMO technologies (SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO)
Data plane processing
Knowledge in SW&HW co-design, including:
Microprocessor architecture design
Memory/cache optimization
Compiler optimization
