Expert Embedded Test Engineer

"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About the position
Are you a devoted Embedded Test Engineer with a passion for pushing the boundaries of automotive software testing? Join our team as we revolutionize the industry with cutting-edge solutions. We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Embedded Test Engineer to join our talented organization. The ideal candidate will have a passion for quality assurance, a deep understanding of embedded systems and HIL testing, and a proven track record of ensuring the reliability and performance of embedded software and hardware. Embrace this opportunity to leave your mark on the future of automotive technology and on the strategy of 50% revenue from services.
Who are we?
The mission of Software Platforms within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enable's software-driven transport solutions for Volvo. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and strive to be in the forefront. We foster teamwork and collaboration with continuous improvement mind-set.
We are responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board SW platforms.
Who are you?
At Volvo, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. We are looking for individuals who are passionate, innovative, and dedicated to making a difference in the world of embedded development. We are looking for an Expert Embedded Test Engineer with a deep understanding of embedded systems and a passion for quality assurance in the automotive sector. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional technical skills, a keen eye for detail, and strong interpersonal abilities to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams. You will be essential to fostering a quality mindset and lifting the testing area for all our teams.
The key responsibilities will be:
• Design, develop, and execute test plans and test cases for our base platform.
• Conduct thorough testing of embedded software and hardware to ensure compliance with industry standards and safety regulations.
• Utilize automated testing tools and frameworks to improve testing efficiency and coverage.
• Identify, document, and track defects, working closely with different teams to resolve their testing issues.
• Collaborate with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure alignment on quality objectives.
• Mentor and guide other testers, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.
Requirements
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or equivalent proficiency.
• Experience in embedded testing and the use of HIL in automotive applications.
• Experience in designing and implementing automated test frameworks and tools to streamline testing processes and enhance efficiency.
What you will get?
• Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team responsible for defining, developing and maintaining platform software and associated toolchains for trucks around the world.
• You will be part of an agile team and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually.
We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions?
Welcome to contact Malin Hållstedt, Group Manager Base SW Gamma. Email: malin.andresen.hallstedt@volvo.com
