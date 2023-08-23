Experienced waiter/waitress/sommelier
Eriksberg Hotel & Nature Reserve is looking for an experienced waiter/waitress/sommelier to complement our talented restaurant team in Blekinge's best restaurant
We are looking for someone who has many years of experience in a restaurant and who is passionate about giving our guests the best possible service. You are a person who gets things done. With a positive spirit, high stress tolerance and flexibility, you will become an important part of our restaurant team.
You must have at least 2 years of experience in the restaurant industry, you have complete knowledge of the service profession, you are an orderly problem solver who can work both evenings and weekends. You must be able to speak English, be fluent in speech and writing, and of course willing to learn Swedish. Maybe you already know some... If you are a trained sommelier or bartender, it is very meritorious. You have a driver's license.
The position is 100% permanent employment starting immediately. Working hours are variable. Salary according to contract. Probationary employment 6 months. We can help arrange accommodation.
Mark application: Head waiter EVN 2023. Attach CV + cover letter
For questions and applications, contact HR: bo.svensson@eriksberg.se
, +46(0)708-182193
At Eriksberg, which is Scandinavia's largest safari park, there is a unique combination of seclusion and closeness to nature. Within the area there are buildings from five centuries that house, among other things, modern conference rooms, a hotel, three restaurants where venison from the own farm plays a central role in the menus, a wine cellar and a farm shop selling Eriksberg's own game products. There are also several fine works of art on the farm. We also offer a large range of activities and tailor experiences to the guest's wishes. Welcome to a holistic experience in - Eriksberg Hotel & Nature Reserve. Please have a look:
