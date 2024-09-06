Experienced Verification Engineer - Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2024-09-06
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Today, you will spend your day here in the sun to test a new type of robotic mower (with cool techniques), which will soon be out on the market. That feeling is almost a bit tingly, knowing that your work will affect our customers' usage. With that in mind, you take a sip of your coffee and kick-start the day with some stay-out-zone testing for the mower.
The team and the department:
The next day, you may instead be at the office, in Huskvarna. You will meet your team on floor 3 in one of the newer buildings. As part of a tight-knit team of 20, you'll work closely with the entire product - to bring quality experiences to our customers. With robotics in a state of exciting expansion, this is your chance to be a part of a world-class development organization - and make a real impact. You'll work closely with other departments at Robotics, constantly discovering new and smarter ways to ensure our products are top-notch.
Our teams tackle projects with a creative flair and a "let's do this" attitude. Every project is a new adventure. Since we are working agile, you kick off the day with some daily stand-up to go through which tests should be performed.
Here at Robotics, you really will be a part of changing the game for turf care.
Your contribution will be pivotal in ensuring our robotic mowers meet the high-quality standards that our customers have come to expect. Your testing and verification efforts will significantly improve user experience, enhance product safety, and shape the future of residential lawn care.
So, how can we make sure that the Automower doesn't get stuck in narrow passages or a small corridor and can't get out of there? That the customer can navigate the mower back to charging with the app, or that the mower always finds its way back to the charging station? The testing is up to you!
You will work closely with the development team, to highlight areas of improvement. You design and execute detailed test plans, to ensure our robotic mowers perform as intended. Regression testing, acceptance testing, and continuous verification of bug fixes - to find deviations against requirements and document unwanted mower behavior in the form of bugs or stories.
You will also do WIFI-tests, Radar-testing, and GPS tests, for our newest family members (for example, NERA) that comes with Husqvarna's satellite navigation system, which enables the robotic mowers to work within virtual boundaries. Did we mention that it can be voice-activated? It even predicts the weather conditions to pick the perfect mowing time.
Yes, here you can be working with the technology of the future, that's for sure.
Required skills
Proficiency in testing physical products, preferably with software or embedded systems. - Familiarity with Jira and structured testing processes. - ISTQB certification or similar is a plus. - Relevant educational background in testing, software development, electrical, or mechatronic engineering. - Fluent in English, with excellent reading and writing skills. - Possession of a B driver's license for travel to test facilities.
It is important that you enjoy leaving the office and conduct the test of the products in their natural environment.
You are fluent in English, both reading and writing. Since you will sometimes travel to our test facilities, you need to have a B driver's license.
Who you are:
As a person, you are structured, quality-conscious, and have an eye for details. Most importantly, we expect you to have a passion for what you do and that you want to be part of continuously improving how we work by being open and communicative and having fun with us!
Location:
Your primary work location will be at the site in Huskvarna. Travels up to 3 weeks per year are to be expected.
Your application:
Can you envision yourself being a part of this? If so, apply as soon as possible. We apply ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding the position, contact Hiring Manager - Abdulrahman Kayali - abdulrahman.kayali@husqvarnagroup.com
, and about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner - Gorjana Dubovina - gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you have applied?
When the application date is due, we will review your application carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the vacant position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. In preparation for the interview you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments, references and introduction. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
8884138