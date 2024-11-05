Experienced Researcher
Join our Team
About this opportunity:Ericsson is seeking a dedicated and innovative individual to join our team as a Researcher. The successful candidate will be at the forefront of our mission, delving into unique research initiatives aimed at catapulting Ericsson to the next level. If you have an analytical and inventive mindset, and a willingness to work both independently and in teams, we encourage you to apply. In this role, youll be given chances to initiate and conduct research studies, contribute to patent development, and create valuable tools and demos for our research team. You'll also have the opportunity to shape the industry by driving standards, forging robust external relations, and adeptly communicating our revolutionary research to the outside world. Your work will ensure crucial competence transfer, and as a guiding figure, youll lead our research process and contribute to our strategic planning.
What you will do:- Initiate and perform in-depth, insightful research studies.
• Contribute ideas and support the development of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs).
• Develop reusable tools, demos, and testbeds for research studies.
• Foster and manage external relationships for cross-collaboration and sharing of research findings.
• Drive standardization and present research outcomes to external standards and/or regulatory bodies.
• Undertake essential competence transfer tasks within Ericsson, enhancing overall knowledge and skills.
The skills you bring:- Interdisciplinary Collaboration.
• Analyzing.
