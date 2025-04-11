Experienced Procurement Project Coordinator Cabin and Electronics
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Scania Procurement is responsible for the procurement of products and services to all of Scania units worldwide.
We are looking for a Experienced Procurement Project Coordinator within the procurement department Cabin & Electronics (SC). You will coordinate procurement activities in pre-development and development phase. Support the cross brand procurement processes needed for the Scania and cross brand projects.
We can now offer you a chance to participate in the journey of developing Scania procurement, towards Scania's overall vision of transforming to become a sustainable transport system provider and meet the Science Based Targets.
In this role, you will be part of the SC project management team and contribute to the development of processes and strategic improvement initiatives. The experience of participating and contributing in a management team, will prepare you for a future leadership career.
Job Responsibilities
You will support the organization to achieve the best possible quality regarding estimations of investments in supplier tools, material cost into the projects as well as monitor and follow up on deviations and changes.
As a senior member in the team, you are probably proactive, positive, creative, flexible, take own initiatives, are able to handle multiple open issues and prosper in a dynamic environment.
You will work in close collaboration with peers at Traton procurement and X-Functional stake holders.
Who You Are
Your work will include a lot of interactions at different levels, both internally at purchasing and cross-functionally, it is therefore important that You have the ability to collaborate and build trust and be clear in your communication with others. A good level of proactiveness and structure is needed in this role You should have high integrity, good judgment and work according the Scania leadership principles.
Diversity à Diversity is a part of our strategy, and is key for reaching our set goals and targets
Empowerment àWith trust and coaching we empower each other to grow and develop
Empathy and Care àWe care for each other and show empathy in order for us to develop in a safe and challenging environment.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We in the Cabin and Electronics project management team are 8 people. We work with independent responsibilities, but with a common goal to deliver procurement deliverables in various Traton and Scania projects. We cooperate and help each other to achieve the overarching goals, and support each other when needed. Improvement work is core of our teams output and having fun and staying positive to the tasks is a give for us.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-27. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Torbjörn Lilja, Project Director Procurement Cabin & Electronics, +46 8 553 533 22
