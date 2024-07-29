Experienced Process Engineer Food
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are almost 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
Business Area Food & Pharma is represented in 5 countries and together we are around 500 employees, with competence primarily within the Food & Life Science sector. We are working in different countries, to help our customers readjust to a sustainable future, new demands, and to build completely new facilities that in the long run will improve people's health and standard of living!
At AFRY we have an inclusive and open culture, where we want everyone to feel comfortable bringing their whole self to the table. We believe in the power of differences and have a strong team-spirit. Knowledge sharing is an important part of the job. We share ideas, challenge and support each other and try to bring out the best in each other. We value competence development. In our AFRY Academy you will find a broad platform of interesting educations.
We offer you a work environment, where freedom and responsibility are key words. Work-life balance is important to us. We offer a competitive benefit package when it comes to pension solutions, vacation, wellness contribution, parental leave, social activities for our employees (membership in Club AFRY), beneficially priced cabins and much more. Of course, we have collective agreements.
Are you an experienced Process Engineer with experience from working in the food industry?
Then you might be our new colleague in our Food team in Malmö!
Within our business area Food, we are a devoted process team, working together with our customers around the globe. Our customers appreciate our excellence within the food segment and we are trusted a variety of interesting projects, such as developing, building and commissioning plants.
We are a team of curious Project Managers and Process Engineers working together with customers within the food industry. You will belong to our Malmö office, but work in projects in Sweden and around the globe.
As Process Engineer you will work with:
Concept studies
Process optimization
Project management
Inhouse turn-key projects as well as projects in our customer's organization
Design parts of as well entire processes
Procurement of material
Planning and documentation
The role can also include Technical Project Leader assignments.
Qualifications
We are looking for a new team member, with experience from process engineering and a will to grow, together with us! And have some fun along the way!
Here's the kind of experience and competences we think you bring with you:
A post secondary engineering or another equivalent degree or have gained corresponding experience through work.
4+ years experience from working as Process Engineer or in a similar role, in the food industry.
Great if you have experience from working with liquid processes.
It is a plus if you have technical project leader experience.
Knowledge and experience from a CAD program, great if it is AutoCAD.
Fluency in English and one of the Scandinavian languages, orally and written.
We value your interest and experience from commissioning.
B- drivers license.
To thrive in the role you need to be a curious self-starter with a great drive. You are interested in driving projects and making things happen. We believe that you share our values "Brave - Devoted - Team player" and are motivated by solving problems and developing new solutions. As a trusted advisor in a business and tech-driven context, you will have many stakeholders, both internally and externally. In our projects, we work together, though we trust in your ability to take responsibility for your part of the project delivery. You are analytical and have the ability to take the big picture into consideration without loosing track of your continuous delivery.
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer, with sustainability at heart!
In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
28 days holiday + 23rd of December. We have flexible public holidays, which means that a Swedish public holiday can be swapped to a public holiday in another culture.
Work life balance.
Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY.
Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benify.
Does this sound like your next challenge? Apply already today - We are looking forward to it!
Last day of application 2024-08-28. Though, since holidays are coming up it might take a bit longer than usual before we get back to you. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. We do not accept applications via email. We kindly request to refrain from direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies as well as providers of additional job ads.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Mats Olson
Section Manager mats.olson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
