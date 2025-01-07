Experienced Hardware Verification Engineer
2025-01-07
Job Description:
Are you passionate about digital hardware verification? This is a fantastic opportunity to move into Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, key technologies for the future of computing. Working on the cutting edge of Arm IP, you will take part in crafting technology that powers the next generation of mobile apps, portable devices, home automation, smart cities, self-driving cars, and much more!
This position can be either located in Cambridge or Lund.
Responsibilities:
As part of our growing and versatile team, you'll contribute to the development and verification of groundbreaking ML and Neural Network hardware. Collaborating with experts across global design centers, you'll drive impactful projects and help deliver Arm's next-generation IP using the most sophisticated tools and methodologies.
As a verification engineer, you will make a difference by influencing the verification strategy and methodology, taking ownership of complex work packages and driving them to success.
We are looking for you who has strong attention to detail in ensuring effective high quality verification that minimizes bug escapes to higher levels of validation.
Required Skills and Experience :
Confirmed delivery record in block level verification, using methodologies like UVM.
Expertise in coverage driven verification of high-complexity designs.
Experience in the specification, creation, and debug of SystemVerilog/UVM constrained-random testbenches.
Experience in planning the design process and making realistic effort and time estimates.
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
Experience in working with requirements definition and requirement management.
Formal verification experience.
Experience in building C/C++ based models of a microarchitecture.
Knowledge of the Arm architecture and AMBA bus system.
Continuous integration platforms such as Jenkins, version control tool git.
Hands-on experience of machine learning and neural networks.
In Return:
With offices around the world, Arm is a diverse organisation of dedicated, innovative and highly proficient engineers. As well as a friendly and high-performance working environment, Arm offers a competitive benefits package. We have a hybrid working approach where we offer people the flexibility to work part time from home and part time from the office.
