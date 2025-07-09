Experienced Development Engineer
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Your future team
You will work with an innovative group of professionals with wide backgrounds who are actively seeking and working with new/advanced technologies of electromobility systems. The team is responsible for integrating the electric motor and inverter, developing motion functionalities and control, calibration and electric motor mapping, simulation, and testing. As part of the team, you will have the opportunity to influence future technologies in an evolving global environment. Collaboration, creativity, and innovation are at the heart of what we do!
Who are you?
We are looking for an engineer who are highly collaborative, with a strong drive to deliver what the customer needs with in the highest technical standards in cooperation with others. You need to understand embedded function development. You either have experience from the automotive industry, system development, software development or you are a junior Function Developer with a great attitude, working cross functional and a willingness to learn and gradually take more responsibility.
You need to be able to grasp over a wide technical area where automotive, embedded systems, batteries, transmissions, electric machines, charging system, testing, continues deployment are great assets. But you could become a specialist in one of the areas.
Some of our developers spends time in vehicle with a computer attached, some spend most of the time in office, both is important and depending on the current needs.
What you will do
As an Experienced Development Engineer at Volvo Construction Equipment you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. You will play a key role in developing and driving the future of electromobility systems for construction machinery. You will be responsible for the software development of motor drive system and motion control in all the electrified off-road vehicles like Articulated Haulers, Excavators, and Wheel Loaders. With your expertise, you will help shape the future of electrified solutions for all Volvo CE machines.
In order to succeed in your new role we think you have some of the parts below:
MSc Degree in Electrical Engineering, Physics, Mechatronics or equivalent
Good teamworking and communication skills
Experience in areas like embedded software development, TargetLink, Simulink, programming in C-code, python.
Requirement management
Vehicle or automotive experience, possibly a C-driving license or similar from other industries like trains, aircrafts, ships, robotics etc,
Experience of virtual testing and verification and/or full scale testing in vehicles
Ready for the next move?
If you are excited about working on the next generation of power solutions and making a tangible difference in the world, we want to hear from you!
Apply now!
Send your application by July 25.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow.
