Experienced Data Engineer Malmö
IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2026-08-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB i Malmö
, Karlskrona
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Introduction
In IBM Consulting we're growing our team in Malmö and are looking for an experienced Data Engineer who enjoys solving complex technical challenges across both public and private sectors.
You've worked with cloud platforms, modern data stacks, distributed systems, and large datasets. You understand that good engineering is about building solutions that remain reliable, scalable, and maintainable.
You're curious and you enjoy understanding data flows, dependencies, bottlenecks, and architecture decisions. You like connecting the dots between business problems, data, infrastructure, and software engineering.
You probably have several years of experience as a Data Engineer, or comparable positions, ideally working with large-scale environments, and you're comfortable taking ownership of technical decisions. You're also someone who enjoys sharing knowledge and helping less experienced engineers grow.
In this role, you'll work in one of our IBM Consulting Client Innovation Centers (Delivery Centers), where we deliver deep technical and industry expertise to a wide range of public and private sector clients around the world. Our delivery centers offer our clients locally based skills and technical expertise to drive innovation and adoption of new technology.
Your role and responsibilities
As a Data Engineer in IBM Consulting, you'll work in environments where the requirements may change and every client has a different technical landscape. You'll be expected to navigate complexity and make pragmatic architectural decisions.
Depending on the project, this could involve:
Designing and implementing modern data platforms
Building robust ETL/ELT pipelines and data products
Working with cloud-native services and infrastructure
Enabling analytics, AI, and machine learning use cases
Improving data quality, observability, governance, and reliability
Automating workflows and reducing operational overhead
Most work happens in cross-functional agile teams with end-to-end ownership of the solutions and projects may involve working on-site with clients.
Required education
Bachelor's Degree
Required technical and professional expertise
Strong foundation in Python and SQL
Experience with at least one of these cloud platforms (Azure, GCP, AWS)
Experience working with scalable data pipelines (ETL/ELT) on a data platform (e.g. Databricks, Redshift, Snowflake)
Experience in agile processes and methods
Fluency in Swedish and English in speech and writing
The right to work in Sweden without restrictions at the time of application
Preferred technical and professional experience
Experience working with Spark (e.g., through PySpark)
Experience building BI dashboards (e.g., PowerBI, Looker Studio)
Good understanding of using and developing APIs (e.g., REST, GraphQL)
Experience with real-time event-based data pipelines using Kafka and/or stream processing frameworks (e.g., Flink)
Experience with CI/CD and infrastructure as code (IaC) (e.g., Terraform)
Experience using and working with LLMs and VLMs
Experience with vector databases and using them for a RAG solution
Experience working with MLOps infrastructure (e.g., MLflow)
Experience with other programming languages (e.g., Go, TypeScript, Java)
Experience using common ML frameworks (e.g., PyTorch)
Good communication and presentation skills, and the ability to present results from a notebook (e.g., Jupyter Notebook)
Good understanding of data and AI governance (e.g., GDPR, European AI Act)
Good understanding of Agentic AI Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IBM Client Innovation Center Sweden AB
(org.nr 559021-7260), https://www.ibm.com/us-en
Västra Varvsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
211 77 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10022768