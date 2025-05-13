Experienced Data and Records Engineer
Join Galderma as an Experienced Data and Records Engineer
Location: Uppsala, Sweden
Department: Engineering / Commissioning, Qualification & Data
Seniority Level: Professional (2-5 years of experience)
Industry: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, GMP, Digital Systems, Operational Technology
Looking to work with data that truly matters?
We're growing our CQV team at Galderma Uppsala and are looking for a Data and Records Engineer who can help shape the digital foundation of our next-generation manufacturing site.
About Galderma
Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, operating in nearly 90 countries with a portfolio that includes trusted brands like Restylane, Azzalure, and Sculptra.
At our Uppsala site, we manage the full value chain - from R&D to manufacturing and global distribution - all under one roof. This enables tight collaboration, faster innovation, and a greater impact for every employee.
We are now expanding our team supporting Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation (CQV) efforts, with a special focus on data and digital compliance in the ASTRID project - Galderma's largest investment to date in new manufacturing capacity.
About the Role
As a Data and Records Engineer, you'll focus on ensuring that data generated from Facility, Utility, and Manufacturing GxP systems is captured, stored, and managed in a compliant and structured way. You'll work closely with automation and quality teams, supporting system integration and digital validation processes for our new state-of-the-art facility.
This role is central to our success in the ASTRID project, which involves building and qualifying a new production site in Uppsala, running until 2027.
Key Responsibilities
• Establish and manage compliant Data and Records systems across GxP environments.
• Review qualification and validation activities related to data flows and digital systems.
• Monitor systems and perform validation checks to ensure data quality and consistency.
• Provide guidance to project and engineering teams regarding data workflows, storage, and regulatory expectations.
• Ensure compliance with GxP, ISPE GAMP5, and C&Q Good Practice standards.
• Collaborate with stakeholders across automation, quality, and supply chain functions.
Required Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.
• 2-5 years of experience in a similar role (pharma or medtech background is not mandatory).
• Hands-on experience working with databases and digital data systems in a regulated setting.
• Familiarity with qualification of systems generating data from OT (SCADA, PLCs, equipment software, etc.).
• Knowledge of ISPE C&Q and GAMP5 frameworks.
• Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written).
Preferred Qualifications
• Experience working on a manufacturing site with automated and digital systems.
• Familiarity with platforms like ValGenesis, Veeva Vault, or equivalent digital validation tools.
• Experience with virtualization platforms and data from manufacturing equipment.
• Understanding of Quality by Design and GxP lifecycle documentation.
What We Offer
• A key role in one of the most significant manufacturing projects in Galderma's history.
• An opportunity to shape data and compliance frameworks from the ground up.
• A supportive, collaborative culture with experienced colleagues and shared learning.
• On-site work with flexible structure and a healthy work-life rhythm.
• Fika every Thursday, shared lunches, and an open-office culture that promotes inclusion.
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
Why Join Galderma?
By joining Galderma, you'll take part in building systems that ensure safe, effective, and high-quality dermatological products reach patients across the globe. In Uppsala, you'll work closely with product development, engineering, and global operations - all in one location. You'll be part of a cross-functional, forward-thinking team that's laying the foundation for the future of dermatology.
Application Process
Apply via our careers page on galderma.com, or internally via Workday.
Application deadline: April 30, 2025
We evaluate applications on an ongoing basis and may close the role earlier if the right candidate is found.
Recruitment steps:
Initial screening call with Talent Acquisition First interview with Hiring Manager (Tacha) Alva Labs personality and logic test Second interview with Tacha and Stefan (onsite, 1-1.5h) Optional third round with senior management
Ready to help build the digital backbone of tomorrow's dermatology?
