Experienced Buyer for a client in Gothenburg
2023-01-11
Our client needs an experienced Buyer/ Sourcing Specialist to their Global Category Team in Purchasing Outbound Logistics. In this position you will work with procurement within the automotive industry in a global team with the focus on a world-class supplier base. The team oversees the purchasing of finished vehicle transportation through the logistics services. You will collaborate with the team, external suppliers, and stakeholders, securing delivery of new vehicles. As a Buyer you will work in the road segments with the possible chance of working within other transportation modes. You are required to report to the Team Manager Logistics EMEA.
Job Assignments
Within your job assignments, you will do the following:
• Maximizing the total value of ownership for a specific commodity and helping to develop a sourcing strategy and plan for the commodity.
• Building and preserving commercial relations with stakeholders and suppliers.
• Pursue both team and individual targets as well as doing administrative tasks.
• Helping and leading cross-functional sourcing projects.
Requirements
• Our client needs a Buyer with experience working with complicated sourcing projects and tenders.
• You can work independently and run projects from the beginning until the end on your own.
• You have either a university degree or equivalent experience.
• At least 3 years of working experience in an important Purchasing role and the aforementioned sourcing activities.
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious
It is meritorious if you have experience from logistics, project management or the automotive industry.
Skills
• You have a business mindset, you are goal-oriented, performance-driven and you can take commercial responsibility for your assigned commodity.
• You have a curious and analytical set of mind that permits you to challenge existing setup.
• You have the ability to work independently (driving and completing tasks), as well as you like to work cooperatively in teams.
• You have structure to handle complicated sourcing projects and the numerous interfaces linked to the role.
• You are self-confident in working in an international environment.
Start: ASAP
Length: 12 months
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Gothenburg
Selection and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
