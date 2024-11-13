Experienced Backend System Developer
2024-11-13
Do you have a technical background and experience within the area of backend system development? Now you have an opportunity to join a strong team providing cross-functional solutions within Axis! We are now looking for an Experienced Backend System Developer to join our team in Lund.
Your future team
We are looking for a new member of our team, Core Services & Integrations at Information Systems. Axis is the industry leader of network video who is in a business transfer from having hardware products in the center to become a solution- and service-oriented company. Information Systems is very much part of this transformation providing high requirements on security, scalability, and availability. An agile team of system developers, test engineers and IT product owner contributing with their competencies providing a strong team spirit in an open work environment and with the sense of making a severe impact. Daily breakfast, team lunches, table tennis and after work get togethers, are examples of social activities supported by the company as a natural part of your daily work.
Our department is responsible for cross-functional solutions within Axis where information is aggregated, and functions and departments integrated within the company. Some of the areas of responsibility are login, authentication, federation, and user management for all external customers of Axis various products. We also support distribution of product information and firmware and apps to the Axis products. Our solutions are used internally through many API's and user interfaces but also by our millions of end users and partners. Some of the software systems are developed from scratch and some built on conventional third-party products.
Your role as an Experienced Backend System Developer:
As a Backend System Developer, you will become an important part of the team and of Axis. We deliver professional system solutions with an architecture and security for long term usage. This is realized through a strong cooperation and commitment regarding demands, design, development, threat modeling, code review and testing but also through lunch & learn sessions and innovation days. You will be an active part of these important areas within the team.
Who are you?
You are a driven and a respectful person who fits into our open company culture, a strong technical background and at least 6 years of experience within the area of backend system development. You do have an interest of learning new areas both on your own and by others and sharing your own ideas and reflections.
You preferably know these techniques:
* Java
* Spring
* Python
* Bash
* Kubernetes
* AWS
* General knowledge about REST API development
You may also have experience with:
* React
* OAuth2
* OIDC
* DevOps
* CI/CD
* Git
* GitHub
What Axis has to offer:
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and
what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
