Experienced Android Mobile App Developer, Lund
2026-01-15
Are you an experienced Android mobile app developer eager to tackle new technical challenges? Do you want to create cutting-edge mobile apps that make a difference in critical situations? Would you also like to dedicate 10% of your time to exploring your own ideas and personal growth? Then keep reading!
Who is your future team?
Our team develops mobile applications that connect end users with our ever-expanding range of cameras and hardware, driving Axis's end-to-end offering forward. You will be an essential part of an efficient, agile development team with expertise in iOS and Android. We work closely together, which allows us to constantly exchange knowledge and contribute to each other's development. We strive to stay at the forefront of technology choices and development methodologies, including AI coding tools and agents. We are a self-directed team, passionate about learning how our products and solutions are used, and we influence the final product and our work processes. We mainly use Kotlin and Swift in our development but are constantly evaluating cross-platform technologies.
What will you do here as a Mobile App Developer?
We're looking for an experienced Android app developer. You will, together with your team members and in close collaboration with other development teams, develop our widely used mobile apps that are part of Axis's Video Management Software offering
Who are we looking for?
You're a team player with a solution-oriented mindset who thrives on technical challenges and delivering exceptional user experiences. With a passion for technology and knowledge-sharing, you prioritize building high-quality, sustainable products. A relevant technical degree and proven professional experience in Android (and ideally iOS) app development are essential.
If you have experience with some of the following technologies and tools and want to learn more about the others, you will enjoy our team:
* Android (Jetpack Compose, Coroutines & Flow, Architecture Components, Room)
* Android Studio / Tooling (Gradle, Build Performance, Profilers, Static Analysis)
* Design patterns (MVVM, Clean Architecture, DDD, dependency injection - Hilt)
* Networking (GraphQL, Apollo, REST, Push notifications)
* Video streaming (WebRTC, ExoPlayer, Media3)
* Version control (Git, GitHub, GitHub Flow)
* Testing & Quality (JUnit, Compose UI tests, Robolectric, instrumentation)
* CI/CD & Automation (Gradle, GitHub Actions, Fastlane, feature flagging)
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Peter Doverholm, at +46 46 287 9604.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12
