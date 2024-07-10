Experienced Administrator
Skåne Ortega Services / Chefsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Helsingborg
2024-07-10
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skåne Ortega Services i Helsingborg
As an administrator in the company, you work independently with administrative work which includes, among other things, managing time reports, scheduling, contact with customers, any administrative work. Your role will be so important for us as a pioneer in our company.
Qualifications:
We are looking for you who have an administrative education at least high school level and have experience in administrative work or equivalent experience and education. It is advantageous if you have a university degree in administration or equivalent education.
You must have good knowledge in social media marketing and have very good computer skills.
Know what it means to treat customers and employees well.
You must be able to work independently but also work well with others
Previously worked in a service-focused role
Has solid experience in administrative tasks
Has good interpersonal skills
A people Person
Good communication skills
Sales Oriented
You also must be:
Fluent in English and Filipino
In this recruitment, we place great emphasis on your personal qualities, as they are decisive for how you will succeed in the role and the company. We understand that you can't do everything from the start but you must have a willingness to learn! Therefore, we are looking for someone who is driven, takes initiative and is flexible, as well as having good cooperation skills. As a person, you are also meticulous in your work and service-oriented in your contact with customers.
Other information:
Start: As soon as possible
Location: Helsingborg, Sweden
Scope: Full-Time
Form of employment: Permanent, with initial trial employment
Please apply as soon as possible as we work with ongoing selection.
Email us: skaneortegaservices@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-22
E-post: skaneortegaservices@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skåne Ortega Services
Norra Ljunggatan 4 Lgh 1201 (visa karta
)
252 28 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Ortega Services, Skåne Jobbnummer
8796907