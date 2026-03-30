Executive Marketing & Operations Coordinator
TRU NutriLife AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-30
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We are looking for a full-time Executive Marketing & Operations Coordinator to support marketing activities, customer engagement, event coordination, and administrative operations related to cooking demonstrations and product promotions.
The role combines marketing coordination, graphic design support, customer service, follow up, and operational record keeping.
Key Responsibilities
planning and tracking cooking show events and schedules
collaborate with the company ambassadors during demonstrations
customer service follow-up and communication
creating marketing materials and graphic designs for social media
publishing promotional content online
managing order forms, receipts, and administrative filing
monitoring inventory and supporting event coordination
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, Communications or related field
Minimum 3 years of relevant experience in marketing, administration or event support
Proficiency in graphic design tools (e.g. Canva, Adobe,
Strong organizational and multitasking abilities
Good communication skills in English
Ability to work independently and in a structured manner Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12
E-post: trunutrilife@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TRU NutriLife AB
(org.nr 559415-6837)
Gullbergs Strandgata 36 D (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9828716