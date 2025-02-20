Executive Assistant CFO to Securitas AB
2025-02-20
Securitas is looking for an Executive Assistant who will play a key role in supporting the CFO and the finance department. This is a position for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, handling everything from daily administration to coordinating strategic processes.
This is a direct hire position based at Securitas' headquarters in Stockholm, with a planned start in early or mid-June.
About the Role
As Executive Assistant to the CFO, you will be an integral part of the finance organization with a broad and varied role. You will be responsible for calendar and travel management, coordinating important meetings and processes, and serving as a key contact for both internal and external stakeholders. You will also prepare and oversee the annual financial control and business planning processes, as well as coordinate work related to the audit committee.
Some of your key responsibilities will include:
Administration & Coordination - Manage the CFO's calendar, travel arrangements, and expense handling, while serving as a key contact for internal and external stakeholders.
Meetings & Planning - Plan and coordinate business planning meetings, financial control processes, and audit committee work, ensuring an effective meeting structure.
HR & Internal Communication - Support onboarding, vacation planning, and internal communication initiatives in collaboration with Group Communications.
Your Background
To succeed as an Executive Assistant, we expect you to have several years of experience in a similar role, preferably at board or executive level. Experience in an international and publicly listed company or a finance environment with a strong understanding of numbers is a plus.
You have excellent communication skills and are fluent in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written. Integrity and reliability are second nature to you, and you are accustomed to working at a high level, ensuring quality in everything you do. You are results-oriented, detail-focused, and able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, adjusting priorities flexibly while working in a structured manner under tight deadlines.
Furthermore, you have a proactive approach, always staying one step ahead. You have an eye for detail and take pride in going the extra mile to create a positive work environment for those around you. You value relationships and are motivated by your drive to assist others.
As the role involves project and process coordination, you must be able to work in a structured and efficient manner. You have strong IT skills, particularly in Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and can quickly adapt to new systems.
About Securitas Sweden
Securitas is one of the world's leading providers of security solutions and has been a driving force in the industry since 1934. With nearly 10,000 employees in Sweden and operations in 44 countries, we work to protect homes, workplaces, and communities.
At Securitas, you will work in a dynamic, business-oriented environment alongside ambitious colleagues in a fast-paced setting. Our company culture is built on collaboration and engagement, and as an Executive Assistant, you will be part of a tight-knit community of other executive assistants within the company. Our headquarters fosters an open and inclusive atmosphere, with key functions located on the same floor, creating a close-knit and efficient work environment with short decision-making processes.
Our core values - Integrity, Vigilance, and Helpfulness - guide our daily interactions with clients, colleagues, and society at large.
Application
Securitas AB is partnering with Wise Professionals, The Pace for this recruitment. To ensure an objective and non-discriminatory selection process, candidates advancing in the process will complete occupational psychological assessments.
For questions about the position, please contact Emma Rehn (emma.rehn@wise.se
) or Philip Alfredsson (philip.alfredsson@thepace.se
). We review applications continuously, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
