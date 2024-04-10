Executive Assistant at H&M
Your mission
As an Executive Assistant within the H&M Kids business area, you will work closely with the Manager of the department and assist in planning their day. Your responsibilites will include organizing their schedule by booking meetings and managing their calendar, preparing agendas and documents, taking notes, managing receipts, and handling various administrative duties.
Furthermore, you will provide support (as needed) to nine leaders of the Management team assisting with tasks such as administration, invoicing, document management, and time reporting. You will also take charge of coordinating all travel arrangements for both the manager and the management team, handling visa application, and ensuring all necessary documents are in order.
As the Executive assistant, you are also responsible for the office space and as such contribute to creating a pleasant and creative environment for your colleagues. You will be the first point of contact for office related questions and work closely with H&M facility team. This includes planning events, after-work gatherings and other social team activities and events. You will also collaborate with the HR department and contribute to building a positive culture, which may involve organizing activities such as yoga classes or cultural weeks.
You will be a part of the HR-team and report to the H&M Kids HR-Manager.
Additional tasks include:
Creating creative presentations
Proofreading English documents
Purchasing snacks, lunches, flowers
Collaboration with other Assistants within the H&M Group
The Executive Assistant position covers a parental leave from June 2024 to August 2025. This is a full-time role during regular business hours, located at H&Ms vibrant and innovative office on Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A in Stockholm.
Your Background
To succeed in this role, we seek candidates 2-7 years of experience in a similiar position within an international environment. You have a proactive mindset, strong planning abilities and exceptional organizational skills. Adaptability and flexibility are key traits, allowing you to navigate various situations with ease.
As an individual, you have a humble approach, focusing on solutions rather than dwelling on problems. You thrive in a dynamic role, adept at managing multiple tasks simultaneously while upholding high standards of quality. Building and maintaining relationships comes naturally to you, as you enjoy networking as part of your work.
You are comfortable working independently while also thriving in collaborative team environments. Providing excellent service is a passion of yours, as you consistently prioritize the well-being of those around you.
You are an excellent communicator, fluent in both Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
About H&M
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. From one store in 1947 in the Swedish town of Västerås to the global company we are today, our story is one of growth & change. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone, and led by our values we strive to build a more welcoming, inclusive, and sustainable industry. When you work at H&M you are also part of the H&M Group - and a team of many colleagues across the world that all share the same core values and offer a unique work experience. H&M is a place where you can express your full self & feel like you truly belong.
When you join us
As a consultant at The Pace, you will always be offered a competitive salary, wellness benefits, pension contributions, and union agreements - nothing is more important to us than ensuring you feel secure in your employment. Just as we have high expectations of you as a consultant, we also expect high standards from ourselves as employers. Regardless of where you are in your career, the consultancy role at The Pace should provide you with knowledge and experience that you can carry forward to your next exciting challenge.
The Pace specializes in recruitment and consultancy within Business Administration, filling roles such as Administrative Manager, CEO and Management Assistant, Executive Assistant, Office Manager, Project Coordinator, Administrator, Sales, Legal, and Office Assistant. We can offer you, as a candidate, a broad network of Swedish and international companies in need of skilled administrators. The Pace is a business area within Wise Professionals, with offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, and Copenhagen. Wise Professionals is a recruitment agency that designs, develops, and offers sustainable recruitment solutions together with employers and candidates who have high standards. We work on behalf of Sweden's strongest brands alongside employers who care about their employees' happiness at work.
If You Want to Know More - Feel free to contact us if you have any questions about the position or want to know more about the process going forward. The individuals responsible for this assignment are Candidate Manager Elin Eriksson (elin.eriksson@thepace.se
) and Consultant Manager Emilie Runnegård Shawwaf (emilie.runnegard@thepace.se
).
We review applications continuously, and in the consulting world, processes often move quickly. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so don't hesitate to submit your application!
We request your CV in English.
