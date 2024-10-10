Executive Assistant
2024-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Yourrole: In this important role, you will give top-level support to executives and also handle some human resources tasks. This position is suited for someone who is adaptable, dependable, and thrives in a fast-paced company setting. You should also have a strong dedication to building essential systems and processes.
Executive Support Duties:
Project Assistance: Assist with and oversee administrative and organizational projects to support company goals, ensuring they meet deadlines and objectives.
Efficient Meeting Coordination: Coordinate executive meetings, including organizing and documenting key decisions to support actionable plans.
Seamless Internal Communication: Facilitate effective internal communication between leadership and the rest of the organization.
Contract and Document Management: Review and manage contracts and important documents, maintaining organization and accessibility for the executive team.
Stakeholder Engagement: Engage with stakeholders, including investors, clients, and partners, addressing their inquiries and concerns promptly to foster strong relationships.
Confidentiality and Discretion: Handle sensitive information with discretion, maintaining confidentiality, especially due to the regulated nature of the aviation industry.
HR Assistance:
HR Support: Assist with recruitment efforts, including helping with new hire orientations and maintaining employee records.
Employee Well-being Oversight: Support employee well-being by organizing occasional team activities and wellness programs, and addressing any workplace-related concerns.
Assistance with HR Planning: Provide support for HR planning aligned with company goals, helping to foster a positive and innovative workplace culture.
Talent Acquisition and Development: Contribute to talent acquisition efforts, assisting in attracting and retaining skilled team members.
Why You Could Be the Ideal Candidate: Your strong background in executive support, coupled with your organizational skills and attention to detail, makes you an excellent fit for this role. You bring a proactive approach and a readiness to navigate the fast-paced environment of a growing company. You're not just seeking a position; you're excited to contribute to a dynamic team and play a key role in helping the company achieve its goals.
Step Into a Role That Matters: If you are driven by the prospect of playing a crucial role in a company that is set to redefine the aviation IT industry, we would love to hear from you. Apply now to become our Executive Assistant, and let's embark on this transformative journey together.Application Authenticity Requirement:Please note that the use of AI tools for writing applications is not permitted. We are looking for candidates who can showcase their own skills, experiences, and personal insights in their application. We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to submit an authentic application that reflects your unique qualifications. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
DynamicSource AB (org.nr 556775-5581), https://www.dynamicsource.se/
DynamicSource Jobbnummer
8949059