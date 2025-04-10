Evidence Delivery Associate Director
2025-04-10
Join our BioPharmaceuticals Medical team, where we strive to provide healthcare decision-makers around the world with the evidence and confidence they need on AstraZeneca therapies. We are looking for an Evidence Delivery Associate Director to lead or support the operational planning, delivery, oversight, and budget management of company sponsored research. This is a great opportunity to shape the future of healthcare and be part of changing the practice of medicine forever!
As Evidence Delivery Associate Director, you will be based in our strategic R&D site in Gothenburg. Sweden and be a vital part of our BioPharmaceuticals Medical (BPM) Global Evidence Portfolio Delivery organization. BPM is accountable for the operational delivery of global strategic studies required to generate the evidence to build the confidence on AstraZeneca therapies required by Global Product Teams and Global Medical Teams. We aim to lead AstraZeneca in achieving scientific leadership, being a great place to work, and keeping patients at the core of everything we do.
What you will do
You will lead or support the operational planning, delivery, oversight and budget management of company sponsored research. The majority of the evidence delivered is conducted by one of our preferred CRO partners. The studies may be interventional or observational, including both primary data collection or secondary data collection. You may also help to coordinate the efforts of extended team members, notably the scientific study leader (epidemiologist for observational studies, Medical Affairs Leader for interventional studies). As Evidence Delivery Associate Director, you may own specific areas or deliverables within a study, or in some cases, assume the accountabilities of a team leader for study delivery. One important task will be leading delivery through oversight of our preferred CRO or a third-party vendor. In addition, you will support BPM Evidence's continuous improvement by developing expertise in a specific area of study delivery, serving as a point of contact for best practice, and contributing to the development and maintenance of guidance documents and training materials.
As Evidence Delivery Associate Director your focus will be to lead and project manage Company Sponsored Observational and Interventional Research studies. Independent of the study type, key accountabilities of the Evidence Delivery Associate Director will be:
Management of study Governance processes
Management of internal and external stakeholders
Project Management of accountable study areas and oversight of CRO/Vendors to deliver according to cost, time and quality
Finance Management support
Support of study Risk Management and Quality Management activities
Study compliance
Essential Skills/Experience
Bachelor's degree required preferably in medical or biological science or equivalent by experience
Extensive pharmaceutical industry/CRO experience within clinical study/research project delivery, GCP/ICH, drug development process and relevant guidelines for a specific therapeutic and geographical area (EU, US and ROW)
*
Excellent influencing and proven extensive project management skills including scope, budget, timeline and team management.
Scientific awareness and extensive knowledge of observational study guidelines and SOPs
Extensive knowledge of early and late-stage Pharmaceutical Development
Proven capability to collaborate effectively and successfully engage with Clinical Research Organizations and external partners
Proven skill in building networks, collaborating successfully with diverse teams across different regions, functions, and cultural backgrounds externally and within the organization
Persuasive communicator in English with a proven ability to work collaboratively in a multi-cultural environment
Open to periods of travel
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we are at the forefront of medical innovation. We use our unique position as medical leaders across our enterprise and the healthcare ecosystem to shape the future of healthcare. We provide medical leadership across the whole product lifecycle - from advising on Research & Development investment decisions, to leading pre-launch scientific efforts and accelerating evidence-based healthcare changes in the real world. We are networkers and influencers by nature. In our role as scientific ambassadors, we thrive on working with people internally and externally.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
So, what's next?
