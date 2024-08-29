EV hybrid control Software Engineer
2024-08-29
The Koenigsegg Powertrain Software Team is responsible for programming, diagnosing, and calibrating vehicle functions to control all aspects of vehicle powertrain systems. The strongest emphasis is on the overall safety of the vehicle while still maintaining an extreme level of performance.
As a member of our team, you will be responsible for designing, developing, calibrating and validating software applications for Electronic Control Units and High Voltage devices.
You will be part of a cross-functional and dynamic team, working hands-on both in test rigs and in-vehicle.
In this role, you would also:
- Participate in system and component requirement specification. - Design and implement application-level software for vehicle ECUs and HV components. - Integrate HV devices in the vehicle. - Develop High voltage system diagnostics logic and testing. - Vehicle emissions certification calibration and testing.
You will be based at our main production facility in Ängelholm, Sweden and report directly to the EV Hybrid Control Software Team Lead. You can expect to work in a fast-paced, dynamic and multi-cultural environment.
For this position we are looking for someone with experience working with High Voltage automotive components such as inverters, Battery Management Systems or DC/DC converters.
The candidate should have at least basic understanding of HV systems.
For this role, you also need to have:
- 1-2 years of experience writing code for automotive applications - C programming skills - Strong ability to troubleshoot automotive systems, both electrical and mechanical. - Strong ability to analyse the impact of a change on the car as a whole, not just one subsystem. - Ability to effectively manage time between multiple projects. - BS in Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar. - Basic understanding of ECU and harness electronic schematics - Formula Student, FSAE, Motorsports or automotive experience is a plus. - Project car or self-maintained track day car is a plus.
As a person, we believe that you are a natural problem-solver who can easily adapt to fast changes. You thrive in an environment that allows you to take own initiatives while cooperating with other team members cross-functionally in a result-oriented manor.
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than October 1st.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
