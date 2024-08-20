ESG Specialist
2024-08-20
At Dynavox Group, our commitment goes beyond our life-changing assistive communication solutions. We strive to lead in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives with a broader focus on strong business ethics, creating a fair and inclusive workplace, and minimizing our environmental impact. To take our sustainability efforts to the next stage across our supply chain, we are looking for our ESG specialist.
As our ESG Specialist, you'll play a key role in driving our global sustainability efforts. Together with our Global Head of Quality Assurance and Regulatory, your mission will be to oversee and implement ESG initiatives across our global operations, which include sourcing, supply chain management, manufacturing, logistics, finance, product development, and facilities.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders to ensure compliance with ESG standards, manage ESG data collection and reporting, and enhance our sustainability reputation. You will be expanding our global reach in product supply chain and brainstorming ideas on product design.
One of the initial ways you'll make an impact in this role is by automating our ESG data collection, reporting carbon emissions for sustainability report, ensuring compliance with CSRD requirements and obtaining with ISO14001.
In this experience, your agenda will have a variety of tasks such as:
Integrate ESG Principles: Embed ESG principles into our processes for supply chain, facilities, and product requirements.
Data Collection: Oversee data collection for our annual sustainability report, as the main point of contact towards external providers.
Carbon Emissions Reporting: Manage and report on our carbon emissions.
Supply Chain Sustainability: Expand and diversify our supplier base with a focus on sustainability.
Regulatory Compliance: Ensure adherence to CSRD and other relevant regulations.
Data Automation and Presentation: Automate the collection, assembly, of ESG data and presenting the data using ERP systems, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Project Management: Lead cross-functional teams in sustainability initiatives and change management.
Who you are:
Are you an ESG Specialist who is comfortable with working autonomously and enjoys working with and presenting data? If you are someone who thrives on shaping direction and building from scratch, this role is a great challenge for you.
We are looking for a team player with a proactive attitude who's willing to take initiative, make mistakes, and learn from them. The following qualities will be essential for you to thrive in this role and achieve success:
3+ years' experience in ESG reporting, data management, and sustainability programs.
3+ years' experience working within a global manufacturing supply chain environment.
Experience with obtaining and maintaining ISO14001 (other sustainability certifications are valued).
Knowledge of relevant regulations (e.g., CSRD guidelines, EU Taxonomy, SEC disclosure, GRI standards, RBA Code of Conduct, UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development).
Familiarity with ESG reporting frameworks.
Bachelor's degree in Environmental Science, Sustainability, Business, or related field.
Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret ESG data.
Experience working with ERP systems for tracking and collecting sustainability-related data.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.
Excellent communication, collaboration, project management, and change management skills.
Project management skills in working with cross-functional teams.
Change Management skills in leading organizational change towards more sustainable practices both in development and manufacturing processes.
What we offer:
When it comes to your experience as a member of our team, we continuously work on building an international working environment where people can do an excellent job, grow, and do their best. Our team enjoys flexible working hours and a range of benefits to support personal well-being and family commitments.
We have a hybrid model, including 2-3 days at our office in the Stockholm city, along with occasional travel to our facilities worldwide (US, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Norway, etc.) for you to better understand data collection on energy consumption.
We contribute directly to several of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, which form the core of our sustainability strategy. Our main areas where we have the most positive impact are represented by UN's Sustainable Development Goals 3, 4 and 10.
Next Steps:
Please share your questions to mine.hacisalihoglu@tobiidynavox.com
Please share your questions to mine.hacisalihoglu@tobiidynavox.com and submit your resume and/or LinkedIn profile (in English only) through our career website. We are looking forward to your application!
