ERP Specialist
2025-07-08
Polarium is a growing high-tech company at the forefront of the battery revolution. We're on a mission to develop and deliver next-generation battery solutions that power a sustainable future. As we scale new heights, we are looking for a proactive and versatile ERP Specialist to join our ERP team and support the continued evolution of our Dynamics 365 Business Central platform.
This is a hybrid role combining business process analysis, system configuration, and hands-on development. You will collaborate closely with the ERP Manager, ERP Administrator, and business stakeholders to identify needs, implement solutions, and enhance how Business Central supports our daily operations.
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys working across both functional and technical domains.
Key Responsibilities
Partner with business stakeholders and the ERP Manager to identify and analyze ERP needs through process mapping and solution design.
Translate business requirements into functional specifications and system configurations in Business Central.
Design, develop, and support custom features and integrations (e.g., ExFlow).
Implement and maintain configuration changes such as approval workflows, permission sets, templates, and page customizations.
Lead or support ERP-related projects, upgrades, and enhancements in coordination with internal users and external partners.
Mentor and support the ERP Administrator and other internal users, fostering knowledge-sharing and system understanding.
Provide training and technical support to end users to ensure adoption of best practices and efficient system use.
Troubleshoot system issues, optimize performance, and recommend improvements.
Create and maintain technical documentation, user guides, and process descriptions.
Collaborate with external vendors and partners as needed while building long-term internal competence.
Qualifications & Experience:
5+ years of hands-on experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (or NAV/Navision), including both system configuration and development.
Strong understanding of core business processes such as Supply Chain, Manufactoring, Order & Delivery, inventory, and cost management.
Solid experience configuring Business Central modules and features, such as workflows, permissions, and financial setups.
Experience developing in AL language and managing extensions and integrations is a strong advantage.
Familiarity with tools such as ExFlow, Power Platform, or similar is a strong advantage.
Bachelor's degree in Business, Information Systems, Engineering, or a related field.
Experience mentoring junior colleagues or ERP administrators is a plus.
Comfortable working in agile or iterative development environments using tools like Jira, GitLab, or similar.
Who we seek:
A self-starter who enjoys solving complex problems and delivering improvements that matter.
Analytical and structured, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deliver quality outcomes.
A strong communicator in English - both spoken and written - able to explain technical solutions to non-technical users.
A collaborative team player who thrives in cross-functional work and shares knowledge openly.
Passionate about building internal ERP capability and reducing reliance on external consultants.
Curious, tech-savvy, and comfortable in a fast-paced, evolving organization.
We offer
Wellness contribution
Five extra flexibility days
Pension
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
