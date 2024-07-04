ERP M3 Specialists, Epiroc
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2024-07-04
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
At Epiroc, innovation and commitment to excellence drive us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers worldwide. As leaders in the mining and infrastructure industries, we are embarking on an exciting journey with our M3 team. This initiative will transform our operations, taking us to new heights by rolling out advanced ERP systems and transitioning to cloud-based solutions.
If you are ready to join a company that values your expertise and offers exciting challenges, apply today! Together, we can create a brighter future for our people and planet.
The mission for the team
As we are currently expanding our M3 team, there are various responsibilities available depending on your profile and interests. We are seeking talented and business-minded individuals for the roles of Solutions Architect, Implementation Specialist, and Project Leader to join our team. We are looking for candidates with expertise in areas such as Purchase, Supply Chain, Finance, Service, and Rental.
M3 Solutions Architect
As a Solutions Architect, you will play an important role in both the strategic and operational aspects of our ERP system, Infor M3. You will collaborate closely with various business units to understand their processes and challenges, ultimately delivering effective solutions within the M3 framework. Your responsibilities will include addressing both high-level strategy and technical details to ensure the ERP template provides stable and long-lasting solutions that meet our business needs.
M3 Implementation Specialist
Another critical role in our ongoing journey is that of Implementation Specialist for M3 at new Epiroc sites. In this position, you will be responsible for a range of key tasks, including analyzing business needs, managing projects, and providing training and support. This role involves understanding the business requirements and ensuring that our ERP template aligns with and fulfills their processes. Your expertise will ensure successful implementations and seamless integration of M3 across our new locations.
M3 Project leader
As a M3 Project leader you will lead and coordinate initiatives within the M3 area. You will drive cross functional work with multiple resources from different teams. The projects can be both of smaller and larger size. The role requires good collaboration skills, interest in people, have an understanding of both business and ERP processes to be able to deliver on time.
About you
We are seeking passionate ERP M3 Specialists to join our dynamic team. Whether you are just starting your career or have years of experience, we have opportunities for both junior and senior IT profiles. If you have a background in ERP systems, particularly M3, or have relevant university education, we want to hear from you.
* Educational Background: A university degree in a relevant field.
* Experience: Previous experience with ERP systems, especially M3, is a plus.
* Skills: Analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and a keen interest in innovation and technology.
* Communication: Strong communication skills are essential as you will be working within a broad network of stakeholders.
At Epiroc, we value curiosity, analytical thinking, and a passion for solving complex problems. You will play a crucial role in our M3 team, where your contributions will have a lasting impact. As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to work in a collaborative environment, engaging with diverse teams and driving forward our mission to innovate and excel.
Location and travel
The preferred locations for these positions are our Epiroc hubs in Garland, TX (USA), Santiago (Chile), Prague (Czech Republic), Johannesburg (South Africa), and Örebro and Stockholm (Sweden). However, other locations can also be discussed. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2024-08-25. Due to the vacation period (July-August), there may be delays in our response time. We appreciate your patience and will review all applications as soon as possible. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Fredrik Ahnell, M3 Manager, IT Solutions, fredrik.ahnell@epiroc.com
, and Niclas Matsoms, Project Manager, MORE Program, MORE Management, niclas.matsoms@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com
We have already made our choices regarding advertising channels and consulting providers, and kindly request not to be contacted regarding such inquiries. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72973-42651921". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Nesrin Kaddoura +46195031237 Jobbnummer
8786225